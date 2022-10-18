"We believe we’ve got enough to progress" - Millington on Shaymen's FA Cup first round draw

Ebbsfleet are top of the National League South, having won ten of their first 11 league games of the season, and will host Halifax on the weekend of November 5 after Town beat St Ives 3-0 on Saturday to reach the first round.

“We all feel it’s a positive draw,” Millington said.

"We’re well aware that Ebbsfleet are on a great run of form and no doubt they’ll come into the tie full of confidence, but likewise, we believe we’ve got enough to progress.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

"We’ve got to work hard, we’ve got to contain them and we’ve got to show our quality when we’ve got the ball.

"But you look at teams coming out of the National League South, Maidstone last season had an incredible run of games in the second-half of the season where they won game after game after game, but that doesn’t necessarily transfer into being able to beat National League sides.

"We go into the game full of confidence as the team from the higher level and we all fully believe that if we apply ourselves and we approach it in a truly professional manner, then we can progress to the next round.”