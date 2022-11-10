"We can take confidence from how we played" - Tom Clarke's captain's column

Tom Clarke. Photo: Marcus Branston

I can't speak for everyone but I feel it's always good coming off the back of a frustrating result to have a game quickly straight afterwards.

It doesn't give you time to dwell on what's just gone. We came back from the game and reviewed it, what we could have done better.

But it was full focus on Solihull so it was good to get straight into that and go again.

The lads were confident, we know what we can do, it's about doing that on a consistent basis now and hopefully that pushes us forward into Saturday.

People are filling positions which they wouldn't normally, which makes it difficult, but winning creates momentum and that's what we need to do.

It looked a difficult game on paper on Tuesday but we can take confidence from how we played, the game-plan we set out with we conducted to a tee.

We go into the next game will full confidence, hopefully get some bodies back and go from there.

Obviously the Ebbsfleet game very frustrating, we knew it was going to be difficult but they played really well.

I was gutted we couldn't progress into the next round, which we wanted to do.

But we bounced back in what was a difficult away game at Solihull, they had a long unbeaten record at home, but it was a perfect away performance.

We were resolute but on the ball we looked a threat.

I think it was a case of taking it back to basics, we've got a lot of bodies out so a lot of people were in makeshift positions.

But from the first minute we set the tone, nicked the ball in good areas.

We know they like to get the ball down and play but I thought we disrupted that really well and we always looked a threat on the counter-attack.

It's been a frustrating season for us all but you look at the Oldham game, it felt like a proper game, good atmosphere, then it was a different kind of game last night, more intense, and I thought we dealt with that brilliantly.

So we're showing different sides of us which is brilliant.

You want to create that winning mentality, we've got a lot of young lads but it can only do them good to see these results and the way they're performing.

We've played three at the back the last couple of games, which is a formation I've played a lot in different teams, we got promoted at Preston with it.

The squad we've got lends itself to it and can change quite easily towards it.

Jack Hunter came into the middle of defence on Tuesday night and did really well.

The lads had played in it before so it wasn't new to them, but it it difficult coming into a new position, especially in an away game like that so to do what they did was brilliant.

We've got a big squad, players want to play and when you get that chance, you want to take it.

We know it's a team game and we all want Halifax to do well and respect whatever the manager wants to go with, it's whatever benefits Halifax going forward.

The lads have been brilliant, working hard to be ready and the lads who have come in have taken their chance.

So it'll be some difficult decisions for the manager when the injured lads come back but that's what you want.

I've had it a lot in my career, if you've got people pushing you every week it makes you play better, so hopefully that can only help going forward.

For me personally, it was probably one of my best games for the club.

I know Bromley's on a 3G on Saturday so we'll have to see how that works regarding myself but I felt really happy with who came in, in makeshift positions, I thought they did really well.

