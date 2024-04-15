Chris Millington

Millington suggested after Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Barnet that he would be looking very closely at his team selection after the manner of the loss, which saw Halifax concede two sloppy goals from set-pieces.

And the Town boss says he wants to avoid history repeating itself tomorrow night against an Ebbsfleet team who are just one place and two points above the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We want to win every game and we've got to do everything we can to get three points against Ebbsfleet," Millington told the Courier.

"It's not good enough to be doing all the work we've done to get ourselves to this point and then giving up three points so softly, as we did on Saturday.

"It was very avoidable and I've got some serious thinking to do to make sure we don't put ourselves in that position again where we end up chasing the game."

Barnet raced into what proved an unassailable two goal lead within 15 minutes on Saturday thanks to goals from restarts where both scorers lost their markers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a young group of players and one thing we're clear on is they are going to be learning in their time with us," Millington.

"But one thing we've also be clear about with the group is we can't accept players repeating the same mistakes over and over again, they have to learn and they have to put them right.

"We're going to expect them to do that but team selection will also be influenced by those players who we know are going to stick to task and do a very consistent job."

If The Shaymen beat Ebbsfleet, it will put them beyond the reach of Southend and Oldham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would also mean they would realistically be one more victory away from sealing a top seven finish due to their much better goal difference than Aldershot, who would need to win at Gateshead the following night to prevent Halifax all but confirming a play-off finish.

"The league position is the league position - at the start of Saturday, if we'd done our job properly we should have been aspring to finish in fourth position in the league," Millington said.

"The only thing we've got control over now is how we approach Tuesday, making sure we approach it in the best possible way to earn three points.

"If we do our job as well as we possibly can, there's no reason why we shouldn't pick up nine points between now and the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it starts with us committing everything and putting every ounce of energy we've got as a group into the Ebbsfleet game."

Millington insists there is no added pressure at this stage of the season for his side, despite so much riding on their final games.

"The pressure's exactly the same as it was first game of the season against Bromley, we go out and the pressure is on for them to perform, do their jobs, be disciplined, be consistent and do everything they can to get three points for the club," he said.

"That pressure is exactly the same - it'll be the same on Tuesday as it was on Saturday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday's game saw Town kick off a run of four games in eight days to end the season, with their home game against Oldham at Chesterfield's ground on Thursday before a visit to Eastleigh on the final day next Saturday.

"In some ways it eases off because we aren't going to be training, we'll have basic match-prep sessions, there won't be a whole lot to plan for in terms of training sessions because they'll be very, very low intensity," Millington said.

"We've got a lot of the opposition analysis done for Ebbsfleet and Oldham because we prepared a lot of work in preparation for the first games, so the pressure is eased a bit in that sense.