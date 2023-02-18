"We can't be disappointed with a draw," says Millington after Shaymen earn a point at Boreham Wood

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

Milli Alli's superb leveller cancelled out Lee Ndlovu's first-half goal to earn Halifax an encouraging result.

"I think so," said Millington when asked if the draw was a fair result, "as much as I'd like to say we deserved to win it, I think Boreham Wood have had some good chances and plenty of balls bobbling around the box where we've had to get blocks in.

"But equally, we've had some fantastic balls whizz across their six-yard box and one or two very good chances ourselves, so all in all, I think we've got to be satisfied that it's a fair result."

Millington said there were encouraging signs from his side's performance.

"There's loads yeah, and this is the slight frustration, we're playing some very dangerous teams in Barnet, Southend and Boreham Wood, and over the 90 minutes they're fairly even games.

"Barnet and Southend we came out of the wrong end of the result, today it would have been nice if we'd had that bit of luck and came out with a win but we can't be disappointed with a draw."

Town fell behind to an avoidable goal just ten minutes in.

"The concern, given the number of recent goals we've given away through individual errors, is that heads go down and people find it hard to remain focused and motivated because there's that sense of 'poor me' about us if we allow it to happen," Millington said.

"But I think what the lads did exceptionally well was maintain their focus on the game-plan and their individual jobs, and although there were one or two loose balls in the middle of the park later n in the first-half, I thought for the most part we were quite tight in what we tried to do for the rest of the first-half.

"So the credit has to go to the boys because they maintained a clear focus on what we were trying to do to hurt Boreham Wood and as the game went on, we started to do that more and more."

Halifax produced an improved second-half showing though to take a point.

"They are a fantastic group of young men, they're all desperate to do well, so the job at half-time was to make sure they were aware of what they'd done wrong, point it out, make sure everybody's clear that certain things within that first-half couldn't be repeated and then refocus them again on the points we wanted to try and use to hurt Boreham Wood," Millington said.

"They did that and on another day we might have nicked it and come up with a 2-1 win."

On goalscorer Alli, Millington said: "He's never really had a run of games at a level as challenging as this.

"His ability is of this level or higher with the moments of magic he can offer, and with a run of games we think that consistency can develop.

"We've got to mention Max Wright and the impact he's had, the amount of threat he's carried down the right, him and Adam Senior combining to create opportunities and flash balls across the six-yard box.

"We've created some good chances against teams who are very miserly and don't offer up lots of chances.

"So there's lots of positive signs there."

Millington made three changes for the game, dropping Tylor Golden and Jordan Keane to the bench, while Jack Senior missed the match through injury.

"Tylor and Keano have come out but could have quite easily contributed to a similar performance," said the Town boss.

"We credit the lads who played and who performed but I've no doubt the lads who were on the bench could have performed equally as well given the chance.

"With Jack Senior, he suffered a dead leg in the Southend game, which is quite severe but we'll reassess him on Monday.

