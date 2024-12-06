"We certainly won't be resting players," says Millington ahead of FA Trophy tie at Basford

Chris Millington says he won't be resting any players in Saturday's FA Trophy third round tie at Basford.

The Nottinghamshire side are 14th in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, two levels below Halifax.

The Shaymen host Sutton United in the National League on Tuesday, having lost to Leeds United under 21s in the National League Cup in midweek, but Millington insists he will be taking the FA Trophy seriously.

"I'd hate to be in a position where I was at a club where you pick one over the other," he said.

"I'd love to be successful in the league and in the Trophy and that's what we'll aim to do.

"We'll pick a team that we believe has the attributes to beat the opposition we're playing.

"We certainly won't be resting players because we see it as a lower priority, it's a competition we want to win and we'll pick a team we believe is capable of doing that."

Halifax still haven't won a cup game since beating Gateshead in the FA Trophy final at Wembley last year.

"That's the magic of cup competitions isn't it, you only have to look at some of the results at the weekend and the ties that have been pulled out in the FA Cup, the likes of Harrogate going to Leeds, Accrington Stanley going to Liverpool and Tamworth playing Tottenham," said Millington.

"This is the magic of the cup, they've all progressed at the cost of other teams.

"It's never easy. We're confident we've got enough to win the tie, but we've got to pay it the respect it's due and Basford are a team who score lots of goals.

"They've got a good level of experience around non-league football and on their day they can beat anyone.

"So we've got to give it the respect it's due.

"They'll raise their levels, they'll come at it thinking it's a huge reward to not only beat us but then to progress to the next round of the Trophy, and we've got to view it in the same way.

"Not always easy when you're playing a team from a lower level, but we've got to look at it as a huge reward to be able to progress in this competition."

When asked if he thought Town had a deep enough squad to be able to compete in the league and the FA Trophy, Millington said: "No, not at the moment.

"We've got a deep enough squad but we're not a who benefits from having a strong under 21s group or a reserve team, we simply can't afford to do that.

"So some of our development players and our B team if you like are in the first-team squad and we have to develop them as first-team players.

"We don't have a big enough squad of nailed-on National League players, we have some really outstanding National Leagiue players in our squad but then also within that squad, we've got players who we have a longer-term vision for and are learning on the job, as you saw on Tuesday night.

"We'll need to look at how we develop the squad over the next month or so to be able to cope with the rigours of the league alone, but also to give us a chance of competing further into the FA Trophy if we're fortunate enough to progress."

Winger Max Wright and left-back Ryan Galvin are progressing in their recovery from injury.

"They're both back running and taking part in the less heavy contact parts of sessions," Millington said..

"Over the next seven to ten days, I'd hope to see them both in contention."

But defender Harvey Sutcliffe is further back in his rehabilitation.

"He's a bit further off, he's going to take a bit of time to get right and then he'll need building up," Millington said.