"We continue to work with the football club to pursue contact with the league," says Calderdale Council on EFL ruling that could scupper Shaymen's promotion chances

Calderdale Council say they are working with FC Halifax Town on securing a definitive answer from the Football League over whether The Shaymen would be allowed promotion at the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior councillors approved the sale of the Shay to Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy last week.

Mr Davy wants to develop the ground and have his rugby league Super League club play at The Shay, starting next year, while a new ground is built in Kirklees for the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal is still subject to confirmation from the relevant leagues that the three professional teams can play at the same stadium.

The Shay Stadium, Halifax

The rugby league governing body has confirmed their agreement to this but the English Football League has not yet answered.

Town are currently in the play-off places in the National League, whose clubs are required to apply annually to the EFL should they wish to be eligible for promotion, which Halifax did by the 30 November deadline.

However, FEL rules state that ground sharing will only be approved at the discretion of the board, who will “ordinarily withhold approval in circumstances where the proposed ground share arrangement would result in the club sharing occupation of the playing surface with more than one other individual team from another sport” and also that “a club sharing with one Rugby League team will be acceptable, but a club seeking to share with a Rugby Union team and a Rugby League team, or two Rugby Union teams, will not”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Council was asked by the Halifax Courier if they could confirm they had contacted the EFL to request permission for Halifax to be promoted despite sharing the ground in future with two other clubs, whether they were confident the EFL would come back with a positive response and what the council would do if the EFL refused permission regarding the sale of The Shay.

In a statement, the council said: “Proposals for the Shay Stadium would involve three clubs using the stadium, FC Halifax Town and the rugby clubs, Halifax Panthers and the Huddersfield Giants. It is within the discretion of the EFL to allow three-way ground sharing and we are keen to secure a position with the relevant football leagues, including the EFL, to discuss the proposals for the Shay.

“Unfortunately we were unable to receive a definitive answer from the EFL prior to the Cabinet meeting, but we continue to work with the football club to pursue contact with the league, as any approach would be through them with the support of the Council.

“Once we have a decision from the EFL, we will consider next steps and Cabinet will review the position with the advice of officers, should it prove necessary to do so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council was also asked by the Courier about the timeline of what happens next regarding the Shay, including when work on the pitch and elsewhere in the stadium will start, when Halifax Panthers will have to move out and start playing their games away from The Shay, when the pitch work is estimated to start and finish and whether any freeze on the sale has or will be starting due to the Shay being an asset of community value and other parties being able to express an interest in the purchase of it.

The council said: “As The Shay is registered as an ACV, a notice will soon be published that will to mark the start of the six week period allowing community groups ‘the right to bid’.

"Timescales on further processes will be developed by the Council in partnership with the relevant parties.”