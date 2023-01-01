"We could have come away with a win," says Millington after home draw against Altrincham

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

Goals from Milli Alli and Yamen Osawe saw Town twice come from behind to salvage a draw after Elliot Osborne and Chris Conn-Clarke had scored for Altrincham.

"I think we shaded it, but for Altrincham, they've created chances and for an away performance they'll be happy with that and they'll believe they should have taken three points," Millington said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the first-half was a fairly even affair, we've gone in behind to a very unfortunate goal that's taken a deflection and then somehow gone through Sam, landing on an awkward part of the pitch, and he's not managed to deal with it.

"I don't think it was necessarily fair that we went in 1-0 down, and for the first half-hour of the second-half we were camped in their half.

"There's a desperation on the part of the fans for us to be booming it long into the striker but we're not going to do that, we're going to try and stay on the ball in the opposition half and work quality chances, rather than hit-and-hope and hope we've got enough bodies around it to land on seconds.

"That's not what we're going to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We did a lot of what we wanted to do. Had it not been for an unfortunate goal in the first-half I think we could have come away with a win."

Alli capped his first Town start in nearly three months with his first goal for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You know Milli Alli, if he's got one v one opportunities up against his full-back, he's going to get past them and have opportunities," Millington said.

"As the opposition start to commit more men to try and defend him in those one v one situations, it opens up pockets for other players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know as the game goes on that oppositions are going to have to pay more and more attention to the likes of Milli, which will open up spaces for others."

Conn-Clarke looked to have won the game for Altrincham with his free-kick late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I still believed we could get something out of the game, it felt maybe a bit of a stretch to go on and win it," Millington said.

"But you look at the payers we had on the pitch - Rob Harker is a goal threat and has a point to prove, Yamen Osawe either had or created four opportunities, Jordan Slew is a threat from the edge of the box, Jack Senior joining in on the overlap, Matty Warburton's well known for his goal contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So I felt with the amount of possession we had and the players we had on the pitch, we should still be working to get something out of the game."

On goalscorers Osawe and Alli, Millington said: "With the likes of Yamen, the fans don't see what's going on behind-the-scenes, they just think a player's signed and he should be playing every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's needed building up, he's had a couple of setbacks with injuries, but it's clear for everyone to see the quality that Yamen's got and if we can keep him fit and involved, then he's going to create opportunities for others and score his fair share of goals as well.

"So I've no concerns on that score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Milli is somebody I hope and believe has a long future at the club because he's still very young, still learning about the level.

"He had a few wobbles in the first-half where he gave away possession and he's got to learn about that, when he can't do something threatening he's just got to make sure he maintains possession for the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's an important learning curve for him but I'd liken him to Ryan Colclough in the sense that, when he gets a full-back one v one, he makes it look very easy to go past them, and that's always going to be a significant threat for us.

"He'll be a bit part of the future of the club for sure."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millington changed Town's formation from their 3-4-2-1 of recent weeks back to a 4-2-3-1.

"It's clearly helped us carry more of a goal threat but then again it's probably allowed us to concede some opportunities that we wouldn't have conceded when we were in the 3-4-2-1," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You're always trying to get that perfect balance.

"The change is partially down to the opposition, partially down to the fact we recruited for this shape with the thought of having a second shape of a back three, but that this would be our go-to in most situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I believe Altrincham are as good as anyone when they have possession in your half, and clearly they'll be less effective when they lose it as a Notts County or a Chesterfield.

"But we felt in a 4-3-3 we were going to be able to get pressure on their full-backs a bit higher and when they have the spells of possession in our half, we had more players on the pitch who could carry the ball out for us and get us up the pitch a bit better."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was subject to two pitch inspections before being declared on.

"I think the referee deserves a lot of credit, it was a brave decision because the forecast was there would be more rain and if more rain had come, we might have had an issue," Millington said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So I thought it was courageous of the officials to start the game because they did that knowing there was a chance it wouldn't get completed.

"So I was really pleased they had the courage to do that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Luke Summerfield miss the game for Halifax.

"Ill. I feel for him," explained Millington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was last night when he became quite ill and we made the decision mid-morning that he was too ill to get through the game.

"So you've got a change of personnel when we've done all our prep yesterday with a certain team in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But there's one thing for certain - if Luke Summerfield tells you he's too ill to get through a game then he really is, because he's carried himself through so many game in his time here that he must be seriously under the weather to be too ill to play."

And on Kian Spence's absence, Millington said: "Kian's had one or two little things that have come up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was a little niggle with his groin and then he's not been so well the last 24 hours, so it was an accumulation of little things which meant he felt he wasn't able to be involved."