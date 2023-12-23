Halifax manager Chris Millington was left frustrated after his side conceded two avoidable goals in their home draw with Rochdale.

The Shaymen looked on course for a win after goals from Aaron Cosgrave and Jamie Stott, but Dale equalised through Jimmy Keohane, having taken the lead thanks to Ian Henderson.

"First thing I've got to say is Rochdale had a right go, did what Rochdale do," Millington told the Courier.

"I think we've played well, we've implemented a game-plan effectively.

Chris Millington

"The disappointment for me coming away from that is yes, we could have scored more goals, but likewise, we've conceded two soft goals.

"Uncharacteristic goals, and I think in the case of the second one in particular, it's come out of nowhere at a time in the game where we were in control and maybe that lapse in concentration comes out of us being in the ascendancy and quite comfortable in the game.

"All in all, we've got to be pleased with the performance."

Millington took plenty of positives from the game, but was left to rue some costly refereeing decisions.

"We looked very solid, very compact, very difficult to break down for a team who want to build from their own third they ended up playing more direct and playing over us rather than trying to play through," Millington said.

"We know it's part of their strategy but the fact we took away their ability to play through us for a large part was pleasing.

"I think, but for the goals, we defended really well, we've created a good number of chances, we've scored a really good goal to get us back in the game.

"We've had not only the clear penalty that was given, we had a clear penalty that wasn't given and that's about seventh so far of the season.

"We ask for these decisions to be reviewed after matches and we're up to about seven decision now that should have been penalties that weren't given.

"We know that isn't going to even itself out over the course of a season.

"I know when that decision is reviewed they'll tell us it should have been a penalty.

"We've got players and fans telling us that the ball was over the line when the keeper's clawed it back, so there are big game-changing decisions that simply don't go our way.

"We never benefit from those decisions. All we want is a level playing field, we want to get the decisions that we should get, we're not asking for any we shouldn't, just the game-changers we should be given to be given.

"So that's a frustration but we'll try and raise that with the powers-that-be and see if we can get some more quality officials down here rather than the ones that don't seem to want to give the decisions."

Striker Cosgrave grabbed a much-needed goal to bring Town level.

"A good one, one off the training ground," said Millington.

"We worked on switches of play and getting in behind them down the sides, whether it be wing-backs or the lads playing in behind the striker, and in this case it was Max.

"Max has got excellent quality in terms of his delivery and Aaron's timing's fantastic so it's nit that Aaron's missing loads of those chances, he isn't, but clearly when those chances are provided for him he's got the ability to put them away."

Cosgrave was then taken off before the hour mark.

"We felt he was flagging, it's a tough job we're asking him to do on his own up there, especially against the possession-based sides," Millington said.

"The number nines work incredibly hard and one of the reasons we're so good defensively is because of all the hard work the forwards do when we haven't got the ball.

"We're a solid defensive unit and everybody contributes to that, but Aaron had done an awful lot of work and was just showing signs of flagging a bit.

"You saw the impact Jamie Cooke's energy had when he came on, he created two or three really, really good chances just through his pressing and his energy."

Halifax were in control of the game at 2-1 before conceding again, which Millington admitted was hard to take given the manner of the goal, coming from a sloppy pass out of defence.

"Especially for us because one of the really pleasing things to come out of today is that we've shown another side to our game," Millington said.

"We've played out from Sam Johnson a number of times really well and really effectively, played through the thirds, worked the ball from our box all the way up to their box under control, we've had some good spells of possession.

"We've shown all sides of our game but then the two goals we've conceded are uncharacteristic, it's not like us and were it not for those we'd have at least won 2-0 and of course, we could have scored more so that's an area we've still got to keep working to improve."

On why unused sub Florent Hoti wasn't brought on, Millington said: "We felt it became end-to-end and we needed ball-carriers and players with a different skill-set to come on and create and try and hurt them with pace, so that's what we went for with the substitutions."

And on the absence of forward Rob Harker, Millington said: "He's got a personal issue, which kept him out.