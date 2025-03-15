"We don't fear anyone," says Millington after Shaymen's commanding victory at Sutton

Chris Millington

Town boss Chris Millington says his side don't fear anyone and don't fear going anywhere after a superb 3-0 win at Sutton United.

Zak Emmerson and Adam Senior put Halifax 2-0 up in the first-half before Florent Hoti added a third after the interval.

"This season, the away form has been something we can be really pleased with," Millington said.

"We've got another clean sheet today, some good goals and a few goalmouth scrambles that we could have profited from so, all in all, a decent away day."

Emmerson put The Shaymen ahead within the first minute.

"Angelo Cappello put the ball in, what a delivery that boy's got," Millington said.

"It's almost harder to miss when he puts the ball in the box.

"Big credit to Zak, him and Luca have worked their socks off today up-front, they've done a specific tactical job for us out of possession that requires concentration and hard work, which was phenomenal.

"It sets the tone for rest of the lads to match.

"Luca's been his usual creative self and Zak's got his goal, so they've done fantastic today."

Hoti then set-up Senior for the second before scoring the third.

"Pleasing to see Adam back in the goals and then Flo did very well, it maybe too him a bit of time to get in the game and have an impact but once he did, he was very good," the Halifax boss said.

"Then we were in the privileged position of being able to bring him off to protect him and look after him physically."

Millington added: "We don't have many of these days so it's nice.

"We don't often win by three so it's a nice feeling to be able to manage the game in the latter stages.

"We've got a lot of time for Sutton, the manager's got a very astute tactical approach to how he sets up.

"Halifax and Sutton are the two youngest squads in the division, so they're energetic, they're very good technically and if you don't get your shape right in terms of your pressing and your out of possession work, they can pick you off at will.

"So we knew, coming here, what threats they carry and how dangerous they can be.

"And that makes it all the more pleasing getting three points."

Town looked every bit the promotion contender with a commanding display, and are now hot on the heels of fourth-placed Oldham.

"We don't fear anyone in the division and we don't fear going anywhere in the division," Millington said.

"Whether we play at home or are away from home, we're confident we can get three points, we're confident we can score goals and we're confident we can keep clean sheets.

"We feel we should keep looking to win football matches and beating oppositions.

"Will it be plain-sailing between now and the end of the season? I strongly doubt it.

"It's an unforgiving league and if your levels drop, then you get punished so we've got to keep maintaining the levels we've established and keep working hard to win against every opposition."

However, the Town boss says there is still more to come from his team.

"I think there's room for improvement, we can always aim to improve," he siad.

"But I think one thing the lads give, and there's maybe only Barnet who I've seen at our levels, is the effort, the application and the running.

"The distances they cover, the high speed metres, the repeated sprints, all of those things, I would guess it's between us and Barnet for who come out on top for.

"If you've got that then you give yourselves a platform to play because you'll regain the ball more, you'll have more possession, you'll have better opportunities on the counter-attack.

"So that's really what the season's been built on and we've got to maintain that to keep picking up points."

Only leaders Barnet have amassed more points than Halifax in the National League in the last 20 games.

"Credit to the lads," Millington said.

"People probably doubt me and get frustrated with me in the early parts of the season when I talk about how good we are in the second-half of the season, and that's because we have at least a 50 per cent new squad most summers and we have to work with the lads and help them get up to speed.

"They're often young lads who are entering into their first season in senior football so it takes them a bit of time to find their level, and it takes us a bit of time as coaches to help them understand what we want.

"But we aways tend to finish stronger than we start, that's been a trait throughout my three seasons in charge and it's no different this season, we've just got to work really hard to maintain it and that we do the same against Dagenham."

Millington confirmed that Harvey Sutcliffe was taken off at half-time as a precaution because he'd been booked.

The Town boss also said there could be a couple of additions in the pipeline, one a permanent signing and one on loan.

"I don't want to make any promises but there's a couple of options available to us," he said.

"One I hope will be over the line in the next 48 hours and another one might take a bit longer."