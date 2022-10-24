"We don't go there in fear of anyone," says Millington ahead of Shaymen's trip to Wrexham

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

The Shaymen go into the match in their best form of the season, having won three and drawn one of their last four games.

But that run will be severely tested against Wrexham, who are second in the National League and have won all six of their home league games this season, scoring 27 goals.

"They're a National League football team, they just happen to have a decent crowd and a decent budget," said Millington.

"But other than that it's 11 men against 11 men when it comes down to it.

"We don't go there in fear of anyone, in fact we'll go there with a point to prove and we'll do everything we can to prove it."

Wrexham's formidable, expensively-assembled squad has scored ten more goals at home in the division than the next highest home scorers, although Millington believes they can be susceptible at the other end of the pitch.

"We know how they play," he said.

"We started in a 4-3-3 on Saturday and then when Dagenham started to get a bit of success in their 3-5-2 we changed it and matched them up and nullified their threat and started to impose ourselves on the game again.

"So we know we can approach it with either of those formations and we know we might need to change things to make sure we nullify the threat Wrexham carry.

"Teams who I believe are lesser teams than us have scored goals against Wrexham, so if we can maintain the run we're on of only conceding once in four games, that's got to be heartening and we know teams do score against Wrexham, so we'll look to do the same."