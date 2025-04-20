"We don't lack fight," says Cooper as Town aim to close in on play-off place against Altrincham on Monday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Andy Cooper has called on FC Halifax Town to back up Good Friday's win at Fylde with another one against Altrincham on Easter Monday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shaymen registered their first win in seven on Friday thanks to Ryan Galvin's first-half goal, and now have a six-point cushion to eighth place.

And another victory over Altrincham at The Shay, or even a draw, would book their place in the top seven if other results go their way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we left Sutton, we were looking upwards, at what the gaps were above, and not below," Cooper said.

Andy Cooper

"Through this run and what we've had to deal with, we've never really looked over our shoulder.

"It's just been trying to break it up into small, little achievable gains, which is the next game. That's all we can focus on.

"There's been midweek fixtures, which have ended now, where things have changed, but we've just been focused on us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's probably one for supporters to look at and analyse, we just have to focus on regrouping, working out a game-plan for Altrincham and delivering.

"We've got a group capable, we've got a group that's invested in what we're doing and that are honest.

"They won't pack in, they won't give up. In the areas we've lacked quality recently, we've been working so hard to put that right and we showed that on Friday."

Town have had to drastically rebuild their squad in recent weeks due to an injury crisis, but Cooper says it's been done with a positive approcah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the hand we've got, we brought the lads in to bolster the numbers because we were decimated in a two-and-a-half week spell," he said.

"But we're positive people, and we look forward and look at what we can achieve with what we have.

"There's challenges coming, like backing up the performance at Fylde with one at The Shay.

"That's the next big test for us. These lads have got the opportunity, they've got the stage, the platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've got the full support of the staff to go and do it, and we'll be doing everything in our power to make sure we can get over the line.

"But not limp over the line, get over the line with a real positive momentum and form."

On whether he felt Town had turned a corner with their win at Fylde on Good Friday, Cooper said: "We're experienced about this stage of the season, Milly especially from his time as assistant, he knows what it takes.

"We won't get any further away than reviewing the game, looking at what worked and look at how we can hurt Altrincham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's been some interesting battles in the recent history between us so it's set up beautifully for a great game at The Shay.

"By no means do I feel we've turned a corner but a positive result as well as a positive performance (against Fylde) is something we can grasp onto, use to build confidence and show the lads what they're capable of.

"We are young, we lack experience and we lack leadership at times, but what we showed on Friday is we don't lack fight.

"Everybody fights, everybody grafts, everybody works hard and the minimum requirement is that we run, and we showed that in abundance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Altrincham are six points adrift of the play-offs and desperately need a win on Monday to keep their top seven hopes alive.

"Most teams have come to us recently and have wanted to be more physcial, get the ball up top quickly, play off target men, try and get the ball wide and cross it in, make the most of set-pieces," Cooper said.

"Altrincham are completely different style wise. Like us they want to try and get the ball down and play a bit and be more patient, which is tricky as we know.

"The surface is going to be one of the factors, but no excuses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's been a mantra going on for a while at the club around things we can control.

"The pitch isn't one of them but you just have to get on with it and deal with it as best we can.

"We need to get the lads recovered. There'll be confidence gained from Friday but we need to keep the lads grounded, and we've got to back it up and try and get a six-point weekend."

Town brought a strong travelling support to Fylde, who provided a great vocal backing to the side and Cooper hopes for something similar at The Shay on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're vital," he said of the supporters. "There was clearly a lot of frustration aimed at us in the dugout on Saturday (against Maidenhead).

"They pay their money, they're entitled to that.

"When there was one sticky spell (at Fylde), they got right behind us.

"They got right behind us when we came out for the warm-up, and you saw the reception at the end.

"I think there's a real bond between the team and the travelling fans that get behind us on away days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We just hope we can get the same support at home, especially in the sticky patches.

"Not everything always goes well in games. Both teams are possession-based teams, so with the surface how it is, there might be errors.

"We're still working on that ball-in-play time - the ball was dead for nearly an hour in 97 minutes against Maidenhead, which worked to their advantage, not ours.

"It's something we know the league are making decisions on overhauling, probably mainly due to our constant messaging about that.

"But I'd love the fans to get behind us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone's entitled to their opinions, that's what the game's about, but we need them more than ever.

"We overachieve every year and we're the underdogs against some of the teams around us.

"There's bigger teams in terms of resources and budget that will go down from this league every season.

"We're trying to put the club on the map with developing players, finishing in the play-offs, winning a trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we need the fans right behind us because we're desperate to do well for them.

"We've not always produced, we take that on the chin and don't make excuses, but we'll be ready."

Defender Festus Arthur trained with the squad before the game at Fylde on Friday as he nears a return from injury.

"Probably needs a bit more time but he's close," Cooper said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He used that as an extra training session to get some work in.

"He joined in with the warm-up and then did his own stuff after that.

"We'll get that data back and look where he's at, but he's shown no ill effects from three training sessions now and Friday, so he'll be banging the door down because he wants to play."

On the absence of Owen Bray from Friday's squad, Cooper said: "Just the balance of the squad but he'll be in contention for Monday."