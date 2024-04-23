Tylor Golden

The Shaymen visit Damson Park on Wednesday night to fight it out for a place in the play-off semi-finals.

And Golden is determined that Town's season doesn't end there.

"It's just another game, it's another one to go and win, to put everything into it," he said.

"At the end of the day, we've got to win this game to get another one.

"It's not a normal league season now where you've got another one round the corner, if you don't win it, your season's done and we don't want our season to end.

"We want to be going to May 5 and being at Wembley again."

Golden added: "You always get the hype around it on social media and the fans get excited because it's the play-offs.

"But us as players, we know it's another game.

"You can't treat it any better or any worse than we did the 46 games we've played in the league this year.

"We just need to carry on with the same prep, do the same recovery and get to the same standards we showed on Saturday and we showed all last week.

"We can beat anyone on our day when we turn up."

When asked why he was confident in Town's chances, the defender said: "The effort we put in, some of the patterns of play that have come out this week, we're playing very, very good football at the moment.

"When you back that up with the effort and the pressing we do, and the never-say-die mentality we have, even if it's going to 90 plus minutes, we're always there, always around it, and I think that's what gives us the edge."

Golden played all four of Town's games in a frantic final week of the season, ending in Saturday's 3-0 win at Eastleigh to seal their top seven finish.

"Don't get me wrong, every club has adveristy they have to face but we know as a group what we have to overcome, and as a group we're very strong," he said.

"As staff and players, we all get through it and we just have that mentality of no excuses, and that's what you saw on Saturday and last week.

"A lot of lads have played four games in a week, which is just unthinkable, and the fact we've come out every game - I've watched the games and you can't really tell we've played four games in a week.

"We've still got the same standards, that effort, that running out, everybody runs for each other, everyone works for each other.

"It's a massive achievement and it's what we thoroughly, thoroughly deserve."

Golden was taken off a few minutes before the end at Eastleigh to offer a slight rest ahead of Wednesday's play-off tie.

"I'm a bit worse for wear but you've just got to do whatever you can in the day you get rest because the days in-between games turned into a recovery day as well as a prep day," he said.

"You've just got to do whatever you can. It's more a mental block if I'm honest.

"Our squad's one of the youngest in the league on average, so that works in our favour in the fact we've got young bodies.

"As long as we do our part off the pitch, we know what we need to do before and after games.

"We should never have to play four games in a week but our attitude is to do whatever we need to get in the play-offs."

While Golden says it's right to recognise the achievement of a play-off finish, Town's focus is on bigger things.

"I'm a firm believe that you need to celebrate your achievements, they can't go unrecognised, but we need to know in the back of our minds that, yeah, we've played four games in a week but we've also got another big game now," he said.

"It's a quick celebration, it's a big accomplishment, but we know we need to be preparing for the next game.

"It's not that we've got to the play-offs and that's it, we want to get to the next game and then the next game, that's the target.

"Win that one and then go again.