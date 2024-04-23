Chris Millington

Whoever wins tomorrow night will then visit Barnet on Saturday to compete for a place in the final at Wembley.

And Millington believes what happens in both boxes will be crucial to the outcome.

""It'll be small margins, like it always is with these games," he told the Courier.

"We've got to make sure we don't give up any silly goals, like we did against Barnet recently.

"We're limiting oppositions at the moment to very, very few opportunities in open play, we've got to continue to do that.

"And we were incredibly efficient in taking our chances against Eastleigh, so those two things have got to be spot on."

Millington says he is excited and looking forward to the game.

"Feel confident, everybody's in a good place," he said.

"We feel we're in a strong run of form and we feel we've got enough to beat anyone put in-front of us at the moment, so we're looking forward to it."

When asked what gave him the belief that Town can win tomorrow night, Millington said: "Two things really - the adversity the lads have overcome since Easter with all the uncertainty and the moving of fixtures.

"We were on a fantastic run of form and then moving the York fixture 24 hours threw us off a bit.

"But the lads have dealt really well with all the adversity and I think the performances, eve though there are a couple of defeats in the mix there, have been very strong and consistent.

"So it's the fact the lads have been so consistent and resilient in the face of adversity and the fact that performances are getting better and stronger regardless of what is thrown at them."

Solihull released a statement yesterday criticising the decision to play the game on Wednesday rather than Tuesday, but Millington says that doesn't bother him.

"Not really too bothered, if we'd left Eastleigh planning to play today then we'd have done it and we'd have done everything we can to win the game, but Tuesday or Wednesday, it doesn't bother us," he said.

Nor is Millington concerned about his players' ability to handle such a huge occasion.

"They've shown it, Saturday against Eastleigh was effectively an eliminator," said the Town boss.

"We had to go into that game with the mindset of we've got to win or we're out, and we played the occasion fantastically well.

"We've played fixtures away from our home ground and approached that incredibly professionally, there's a real level-headed nature about the group.

"So we're confident that nothing will faze them and they'll roll out another solid performance."

On what his message to the Town team will be ahead of the game, Millington said: "It'll just be the same as always, around making sure we know the game-plan, we know what Solihull's threats are and that we make the most of every opportunity to hurt them."

Solihull finished fifth in the National League, two places and five points higher than Halifax.

"They're a strong team, obviously had a very, very good season," said Millington.

"I think they would have expected to be finishing in and around the play-offs this season so I think they've achieved what they've set out to do."

Millington says Florent Hoti will be in contention for the game, despite missing Saturday's win at Eastleigh with a shoulder injury, and also said that Town will be practicising penalties.

There will be extra-time and then penalties if it's a draw after 90 minutes.

When asked if he thought Solihull were favourites for the game, due to having home advantage and being the higher-placed team, Millington said: "It depends who you ask, they're certainly not if you ask us, but everybody outside of here will peg them (as favourites) and then if we beat Solihull, everybody will peg Barnet and then if we end up at Wembley, everybody will back whoever we play there.

"That was the case in the FA Trophy last season, Altrincham were favourites in the semi-final, Gateshead were favourites in the final.

"Nobody ever pegs us as favourites but that doesn't mean anything to us, we know we can beat anyone in this division and that's what we're going to go out and do."

Millington added: "We believe, given the season we've had and the challenges we've ovecome that it's our destiny to go on and get the prize that's on offer, which is promotion to League Two.