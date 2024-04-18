Chris Millington

The result moves Halifax back into seventh place and means a win at Eastleigh on Saturday will guarantee them a play-off spot.

"Give Oldham the credit they're due, that's probably the best they've played in a while, we've watched a lot of them recently and they've not performed anywhere near the levels they should for the group they've got," Millington said.

"But I thought they did well. Dan Gardner's a fantastic player, arguably one of the best midfielders in the league, and he was the shining light for them from the word go, he scored a wonderful goal.

"But for large parts of the game, we had more chances and we had the more clear-cut ones."

On the penalty decision for Oldham's second goal, Millington said: "I don't know, I know there were hands raised in the box and I know there's a lot of coming together when a ball gets delivered like that.

"We know they go down soft, Garner's renowned for it, they look to buy cheap free-kicks.

"The referee got conned all over again. Let's give him the benefit of the doubt and say it was a penalty but it wasn't a free-kick that led to the penalty. It was right in-front of us and it was never a free-kick.

"The referee just seemed to blow his whistle every time an Oldham player hit the deck second-half so I don't know what went on at half-time that made him change the way he was officiating but I know other officials involved tonight didn't agree with a lot of his decisions, it was a real strange way he officiated the second-half.

"So he's to blame for that second goal."

Town twice came back from a goal down in the game through goals from Rob Harker and substitute Adan George.

"The way we've contained and limited Oldham to very few chances is something we're really pleased about," said Millington.

"Their players make no secret of the type of money they're earning and that should be a reflection of how effective they are on the pitch.

"If that's the case then our lads should be on a significant amount more.

"We fight against adversity day in, day out. We don't have the bells and whistles they have, we don't have the finance, we don't have the resources, we don't even have a home pitch to play on at the minute.

"We're playing three games in five days, the next game is in Eastleigh in 40 hours, so we have lashings and lashings of adversity to deal with on a daily basis.

"But we take it on board and we crack on, and that's what makes me so proud of this group of players.

"There's not a word of moaning, they get on with it, and they go and put in a performance like that.

"If you're Oldham, they'd have been expecting us to fade as the game went on and they'd have been expecting to take control and get more chances later in the game.

"But it was us who came strong at the end and created more opportunities and that's something people should really take note of because that performance is no mean feat."

More than one thousand Halifax fans made the trip to Chesterfield's ground to watch the game.

"They were unbelievable, and so loud," Millington said.

"They were fantastic and the reception was brilliant, the way they get behind the team on these big games is second to none, absolutely fantastic.

"I can't stress how helpful it is to the players when they've had to dig deep and they know they've got that following behind them, encouraging them and pushing them on.

"It definitely has an impact on the performance and as staff and players, we've got to recognise there's a part we have to play in giving the fans something to get behind.

"But they were absolutely phenomenal from the first whistle to the last and beyond."

Millington sdmitted his players were disappointed after the game but says the focus is now on winning at Eastleigh on Saturday.

"We want to win every game, especially a game like that where we feel we deserved to win," he said.

"But we were always going to have to go to Eastleigh and try to win the game, there was never going to be a scenario this week that would have led to us going to Eastleigh looking for a point, we were always going to have to go and try and win the game.

"You can't go to Eastleigh with a strike force like Paul McCallum and Scott Quigley and try and eke out a point because they'll score a 97th minute winner and you're dead and buried.

"So nothing changes, we go there, rest up, recuperate, get the freshest set of legs we can muster and we go again and try and win at Eastleigh."