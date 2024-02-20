Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The match was postponed due to The Shay being deemed unplayable after a pitch inspection this afternoon.

"Really disappointed, was really looking forward to the game, it's one of the big fixtures of the season, Chesterfield coming to town,” Millington said.

"Although it's been a tough. physical week, we felt ready, we felt we'd picked a team and a style that could go and win the game.

Chris Millington

"After you've done all your prep you're ready to go, so it's a blow and we're disappointed.

"If there is a silver lining, it's the fact that some players get a little bit of time to rest and recover and get a bit more energy, but no, we're disappointed.

"We felt ready and we felt it was a good time to play Chesterfield. We're on a good run, they're having a bit of a wobble, if you can call it that, and obviously the pitch would be a real leveller and make it a real battle for both teams."

On the rest of the week for The Shaymen, Millington said: “It'll be a normal training week, the only thing is we've not trained today because we were expecting to play a match, so we've lost a training day today.

"But we'll be back at it again Thursday."