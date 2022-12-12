"We go there with a point to prove," says Town boss Millington ahead of Southend clash

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

Town have recovered from an awful start to the season to sit just three points below sixth-placed Southend in the National League table.

Halifax lost 1-0 at Southend last season, while the teams drew 0-0 at The Shay earlier this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since we played them at our place in the early part of the season, where I thought we were the better team and I felt we deserved a victory, their trajectory has gone up and up and up,” Millington said.

"We know what a strong team they are in terms of their results and their league position.

"We go there with a point to prove I think after our visit to Roots Hall last season, we've got to prove that we're a team who can go there and give a performance that's worthy of a victory, and that's what we'll be endeavouring to do.

"One thing I do take from our current position is that we'll go there with a large number of the current squad available for selection, so hopefully we can put out a very strong team against them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Halifax won at Southend and other results go their way, they could end the night in the top seven.

"I think that's something the players may use as a motivation more than me,” Millington said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me, the motivation is continuing to prove that we've got a squad and a style of play and an ability to keep beating the next team that's in-front of us.

"Games like Yeovil are really painful because we feel we deserved to win the game and we didn't.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those things are the motivator for me, that we can be the best team and if we don't take our chances and we don't snuff out any chances the opposition get, then we're at risk of losing the game.

"We want to win, we're really committed to trying to win each game.

Advertisement Hide Ad