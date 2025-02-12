"We got what we deserved," says frustrated Town boss after Southend defeat

Chris Millington admitted his side was beaten by the better team and got what they desrved in their 3-1 loss at Southend United.

Luca Thomas came off the bench to get one back for Town after they conceded twice in four second-half minutes, both from corners, but the hosts added a third to seal their win.

"Beaten by the better team," was Millington's assessment, "looked like men v boys at times and they were the men and we were the boys.

"We looked young, we looked inexperienced and we looked leggy, I thought we looked a bit tired."

When asked if Millington saw the performance coming, he said: "No, I can't say I did. I knew it'd be a tough game.

"Southend are a phenomenally well managed team, they are men, they are experienced, good National League footballers.

"I've said previously, if you're not at your game they expose you and we weren't at it, too many were really poor.

"Really disappointed. We got what we deserved."

Gus Scott-Morriss and Tom Hopper scored twice within four minutes after the interval to establish a commanding lead for Southend, both from set pieces.

"We know they're a threat off set pieces, they really attack them, better than most teams in the division," Millington said.

"They're very dynamic in their movement, but we prepared for that.

"We've shown it, we've practiced it, we've talked about it and the fact that players haven't done their jobs in a very clear moment of the game is very disappointing."

Halifax rallied towards the end, but Millington says that didn't disguise their failings.

"It's not good enough, we were beaten by the better team," he said.

"I don't mind losing football matches, it's going to happen, teams are going to beat us at times.

"But we should put up more of a fight. We were poor."