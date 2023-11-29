Town boss Chris Millington says the club's financial stability must come first when it comes to squad retention.

The Shaymen could face another summer of losing some of their most prized assets next year unless they can successfully negotiate contract extensions.

Town have attempted to prevent that scenario from recurring by signing more players on longer deals, after losing some star names in previous summer windows after their contracts expired.

Millington says recruitment for next summer is an ongoing process but says offers to current players have to be financially viable.

"We always have a really in-depth list of targets and we know we have to be fully prepared and have a real strong list of players we can potentially go after because they're going to get numerous offers and in the vast majority of cases, the financial offers will be greater elsewhere than they will with us," said the Town manager.

"So we have to be really thoroughly prepared for that and we've shown how successful we can be in not only identifying good young talent but also persuading them to come to us over and above more lucrative offers.

"So that's something that continues to go and and is something that is a strength at our club.

"In terms of retaining players who are out-of-contract, the club know my stance on it, where I think we should go and I'm in the hands of the finances of the club really.

"As soon as we're in a financial position to make offers and progress negotiations with players we want to retain beyond the end of their contract next summer, we will do that.

"But we have to make sure it's financially viable for the club before we go out making offers we can't honour."

Millington believes that The Shaymen's financial constraints don't have to be a barrier to success though.

"I've got my critics I know, I'm well aware of that, and I'm quite comfortable with that, but I think one of the strengths that I can bring is that ability to forward plan over longer periods," he said.

"I know that even on a bottom end budget, we can compete at the top end of the division if we've got the ability to plan two to three seasons in advance and maintain that forward planning.

"I think we can continue to build and progress on the field.

"It's just about having the ability financially and the confidence financially to make those slightly longer-term commitments financially.

"If we're able to do that then I've gone on record numerous times saying I don't see the budget being a barrier to us competing and hopefully getting a promotion in the not-too-distant future.

"Without that, then it becomes incredibly tough because we're effectively building a new squad every season and that makes our ability to compete at the top end of the division consistently much more challenging.