If FC Halifax Town are promoted this season, it will be thanks in no small part to their defence.

Up until Tuesday night, The Shaymen had the best defensive record in the National League, something which five goals in the last two games have, at least temporarily, put paid to.

While a lack of goals at the other end of the pitch has caused more concern, the net repeatedly failing to ruffle behind Sam Johnson has been a reassuring sight this season.

That has been helped by the back three of Adam Senior, Jordan Keane and Jamie Stott, who have formed a solid and dependable defensive line.

Adam Senior

"Even last year when I came in, we seemed like we were strong defensively, so I don't know if it's always been the case, but we've just all clicked," said Senior, whose 25 league starts this season is only bettered by Jack Hunter and Jamie Stott of Town’s outfield players.

"Especially now with me, Stotty and Keano, who've played together for the majority of the season now, Sam as well.

"We just get on with it and we do well.

"Me, Stotty and Keano are a car school so we talk about it a lot obviously in the morning, going to training.

"It's about having a good balance at the back, especially against the teams who are more direct, covering each other.

"We work on stuff like that.

"Even if Tom Wilson came in, which he has, and Festus, we'd still be strong at the back.

"We've done well."

Senior says the credit should go to the team as a whole though, rather than just the last line of defence.

"It starts from the front in terms of the way we press and the way we set up," he said.

"That helps massively, that stops the opposition creating chances sometimes so that makes our job a bit easier at the back.

"That does have an impact on why we're one of the best in the league."

And of course Sam Johnson, the Town skipper, plays his part too.

"Johnno makes some crucial saves," Senior said, "there's a lot of times this season I can remember where he's pulled off good saves, like the Hartlepool game on the Tuesday night, he was unbelievable.

"Wealdstone at home as well, there's been loads of times when he's helped us out."

Town go to Wealdstone on Saturday hoping to tighten up at the back though after conceding three at Southend and two at Fylde.

"That's football, that's the way it is," Senior said.

"We've come so far doing so well not conceding, but it's always going to happen.

"It happens in the Premier League, that's the way football is, but it's just how quick can we go back to what we used to be like."

Senior says The Shaymen are well placed to push for promotion, sitting outside the top seven on goal difference only.

"We could be in a better position, there's been a few games where we've conceded late and dropped a few points but realistically, we're in a good position," he said.

"If you'd said it at the start of the season, you'd take it."

Senior has fitted seamlessly into the Town side ever since his debut in the middle of last season, on loan from Bolton, a move which became permanent in the summer.

"It's felt like picking up where I left off to be honest (from last season), I'm just cracking on with it and all that matters is promotion really," he said.

"That's the main goal.

"But my development is coming along, I'm playing against men every week.

"This is my first season where I've played in a proper first-team in terms of playing every week."

When asked where he felt he had developed most at Halifax, the 22-year-old said: "I'd say my aerial duels because when you play in under 23s football, it's all on the floor so you don't really play against long balls, you don't really know how to head or use your body to play on the opposition.