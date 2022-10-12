"We just need to go into it like we have in the last two games" - Tom Clarke's captain's column

It was a strange game really, especially with the pitch how it is there, it's something I've not played on before and it's quite difficult to read the bounce of it.

But all in all it was good to get back out there.

Result-wise, I thought it was a really good away performance until the last minute when we conceded, which felt like a bit of a hammer blow really.

Tom Clarke

It's been a difficult start to the season but we're unbeaten in two now, including a difficult away trip, which was a good performance on a difficult pitch, and they make it difficult with the way they play.

It was just gutting we only came away with a point because I felt we deserved more.

It's the FA Cup on Saturday - I've got to the fourth round before, played against Chelsea when I was at Huddersfield, and then Arsenal and Man United when I was at Preston.

You're in the competition to come up against teams like that and test yourselves.

It helps the club financially too, it's just a romantic competition.

Obviously I'm coming into it a bit earlier than I'm used to with Halifax, but it'll be good.

At Huddersfield early one there were one or two upsets I was a victim of, but usually I've done alright and gone out against a big team.

We just need to go into it like we have in the last two games, go into with confidence.

They've got nothing to lose and we have so we need to go into it with the right mentality, show them respect but go there to win the game, that's what we'll definitely be looking to do.

I think their pitch is 3G so they'll be used to it and we won't, so it'll be difficult but we've got some experienced boys in our squad and we'll be looking to win.

I played on Saturday and then felt my throat coming back on the bus on Saturday, it started to close up and I've had a bit of a fever so I wasn't able to train Monday or Tuesday.