For many Town fans, Jack Evans embodies the spirit and selflessness they want to see in their team.

The all-action midfielder has become a firm fans' favourite at The Shay thanks to his wholehearted style, as well as establishing himself as one of the first names on Chris Millington's team sheet.

After a first season of being in and out of the side and playing in different positions, Evans is one of the mainstays of the team, and is arguably its beating heart in central midfield.

"In my first year, I was transitioning into the National League so going into the season, I wanted to make an impact and get as much game time as I could," he said.

"At times I was coming in and out (of the team) but I just wanted to make my mark if I was coming off the bench, in whatever position it was.

"I was happy to because it was just about game time and trying to help us push towards getting in the play-offs.

"I really wanted to try and establish myself and now I see myself as a senior player amongst the group because of the age (of the squad).

"It's great for me because I've got that responsibility at a younger age that I wouldn't necessarily have in a different environment.

"But I'm really enjoying it and really enjoying having that responsibility."

Evans said a close season conversation with Millington pointed the way for the curent campaign.

"He compared it to Stotty (Jamie Stott) really, about him coming in in his first year, similar to myself, making that transition and looking to get as much game time as he could," Evans said.

"And then in his second year, he played every minute, so he was encouraging me to take on a similar sort of role, saying that the onus will be on me and he wants me to have that responsibility and to be that voice.

"He said where he saw me positionally as well and I've just looked to really stamp my authority there.

"I feel like I've been playing well and I've been really enjoying it in there."

Evans is the sole survivor from Town's midfield quartet of last season, with Luke Summerfield, Kane Thompson-Sommers and Jack Hunter all leaving the club during the summer.

"We've still got really good competition this year with the quality we have in the team," Evans said.

"Once the gaffer told me that he saw me positionally being in there - although that's not to say that I wouldn't play in different positions, like at left-back like I did last year - I just really wanted to try and nail down that position.

"So far I've had really good minutes and I just wanted to keep kicking on and keep doing as I have been.

"Last year was great for me to have more experienced lads in Hunts, Summers and Stotty, and obviously I played with Kane before coming to Halifax.

"It was good to have those voices, to hear from them and bounce off them when I needed to.

"That set me up nicely so when those lads have moved on and now I'm one of the more experienced lads in there, I can use their advice and take that into my own game and take on that responsibility."

Evans commitment and work ethic is regularly displayed by his communication levels on the pitch, cajoling and encouraging his team-mates during matches.

The midfielder says the vocal side of his game is something that comes naturally to him.

"I've always been one to speak up," he says.

"I've possibly taken a bit more of an onus with some younger lads around me and some that are new to the level, to try and help them in any way possible, whether that's in games or in training.

"I'm one to talk anyway! But I wanted to take on that responsibility, so I make sure I am vocal and help my team-mates as much as I can."

Evans non-stop running and high energy levels have endeared him to Halifax supporters, who appreciate the efforts the 24-year-old puts in game after game.

"The fans have been great, they've got behind me from my first day coming into the club and have continued to do so this year," he said.

"The conversations I have at the Shay after games and the interactions and messages I receive on social media, I feel that 100 per cent and I really appreciate that.

"It gives you that little bit of a boost where you want to keep pushing on and keep making as much of an impact and influence in the team to get us to where we want to be.

"I do really appreciate it, it doesn't go unnoticed."

When asked how he feels he has developed at the club since joining Town, Evans said: "Maybe stuff that's not necessarily on the ball, so my understanding of the game, vocally, positionally.

"My game understanding, my game management, having that responsibility and trying to be a leader.

"It's something I've spoken to the gaffer about, how in other clubs, because of the age of the group we have, I wouldn't necessarily be someone that would have to be as loud as I am or look after other lads around me because they might not be used to the level.

"So I'd definitely say that aspect, but also I was playing left-back at Hereford. I played midfield when I was younger, at Forest Green and Blackburn, but I've been getting back used to that position, taking to it and trying to stamp my authority in there."

Evans says there are plenty of reasons to be cheerful looking at Halifax's season so far, and is optimistic about what lies ahead.

"I think overall, we've got to look at it positively," he said.

"From where we were in pre-season and how much we've come on, it's night and day.

"Obviously we've had a couple of frustrating results, the last two, with York and Rochdale, where we're disappointed we've not come away with six points.

"The football we played was really good, it was just lapses in concentration that have killed us in key moments.

"But what's really pleasing is the way we are playing and how we've come on so much.

"York are top of the league, and we're coming away really frustrated that we've not beaten them. I think that's a big statement in itself for the quality and the potential we have as a group.

"We've had this week away where we've had no game, it's given us some time to reflect and look at what we really want to push on and achieve.

"I think it's there for us. How we've been performing and the way we can compete with the teams that are right up there, it shows we've got the ability to be in and amongst it ourselves.

"We just need to iron out those little details that let us down in key moments at times.

"However, we've also had some great results, we're only two points off the play-offs, and it can change very quickly.

"It only takes a string of results, similar to last year where we went on a really good run in the New Year and got ourselves right in amongst it after not quite being in the position we wanted.

"You've got to keep things in perspective, we're a young squad, and the great thing about that is, you'd like to think that as the season develops, we're only going to get better as lads get more experience and more exposure at this level.

"We just need to keep going as we are, iron out the finer details and I think we've got a really, really good chance to be in a great position come the end of the season."