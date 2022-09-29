"We know the fans are frustrated with the start we've had" - Tom Clarke's captain's column

Tom Clarke. Photo: Marcus Branston

We went into those games with confidence but it was disappointing to lose them, the manner of the goals we conceded and not being able to get a result.

We're frustrated as a team, but we're working hard in training, we're back at home on Saturday and we need a result.

It was a difficult season for me last season at Fleetwood, which was the first time I'd dealt with that.

I learned a lot from it about trying to keep the group together, trying to remain positive.

Football can change so quickly. Yes we've had a few bad results, a slow start, not the start we wanted, but it's still really early on in the season.

I know I've said that before but at the end of the day we need to start picking up results and I feel like we've got the squad to do that.

It's alright saying it though, we've got to go out on the pitch and do it, and quick.

It's two home games now, we know the fans are frustrated with the start we've had, all we ask of them is to back us as much as possible.

We need to give them something to shout about, we need to go into these games confident, we're at home, play our football and get the result we need.

That's one way to get the fans back on board with us, is to show heart and give 100 per cent in the games, which the lads are doing.

The lads aren't going out there and not working hard, the stats are saying we're working hard and we're creating stuff, we're just being punished for little, minor mistakes at the minute.

But that needs to change, we can't feel down about it, we remain positive and we're working hard on the training pitch to get a result, and hopefully it comes on Saturday.

I hope to be in contention on Saturday.

Although I'd only trained a couple of times I was eager to be involved in the last game but the gaffer felt that, because I'd only trained twice, he didn't want to put me in that position.