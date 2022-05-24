"We know we are in for a difficult night," says Chesterfield boss Cook on play-off clash at Halifax

Town won more home games and conceded fewer home goals than any other side in the National League this season.

And Cook is an admirer of the job Pete Wild has done at The Shay.

He told the Derbyshire Times: "They have got a manager who I have got to know since I have come back to Chesterfield and I have got a lot of respect for him and his club. I think they are an outstanding club who are fighting at the top end of the league where there are some bigger teams, without a shadow of a doubt.

“Halifax are a very, very strong side. They have got great qualities within the team and we know we are in for a really difficult night.

“With Halifax what you see is what you get. I don’t think in football you can underestimate levels of organisation, honesty, worth ethic, team spirit and belief. And the most important bit to cap it all - having good players with an appetite to work, I think that is the key to football.

“Pete has assembled a really, really good squad which is full of those qualities. They are a really good side, they are a really hard side to beat, the goals against and clean sheets is a fantastic achievement for any team.

“We know we are in for a difficult night."

Will Chesterfield's 2-0 defeat last time they visited The Shay have any bearing on tomorrow night?

“I think the only relevance is that the two teams probably know a little bit about each other - that is the brutal truth of it," Cook said.