Town boss Chris Millington says the club has a plan in place for youngsters Tom Wilson, Jimiel Chikukwa and Justin Iwobi.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The trio have been on the bench in recent games but have been unused substitutes, with Wilson and Chikukwa making just one appearance so far and Iwobi yet to make his debut.

"Tom Wilson is certainly capable of playing the level and has a good number of senior appearances under his belt at Belper,” Millington told the Courier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But we're not going to substitute a centre-half on unless there's an emergency or a significant problem in terms of the performance.

Jimiel Chikukwa

"With the other two lads, when you're playing the games we've been playing, where we've performed well against York and Hartlepool, they've been very nip-and-tuck in terms of the scoreline and we don't want to undermine their development by them coming on and potentially costing us a victory.

"They're not necessarily going to make us any stronger than having Milli Alli, Aaron Cosgrave, Max Wright, Andrew Oluwabori and all these more experienced players on the pitch, so to throw them on and expect them to go and win such a nip-and-tuck game and put them at risk of actually setting themselves back - it's a real balancing act developing young players, it's not something we take lightly.

"We consider every facet of their development and we take it very seriously, and you can see with the amount of players we've managed to bring through in the last couple of years, we know what we're doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We do it very thoughtfully and very carefully and we won't just throw players on willy-nilly for the sake of it.

Tom Wilson

"If we're comfortable in a game and we can get them some really valuable experience then absolutely, that's when they'll get their chance.

"And when bodies come back, they'll have the opportunity to go out and gain more experience on loan.