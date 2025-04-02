"We know what we're doing wrong, we know how to fix it" - Midfielder Leigh on growing up at Liverpool, joining Town and the play-off race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

FC Halifax Town's squad has a very different look to it than a month ago.

An injury crisis, depriving Chris Millington of eight players, has meant Town have had to not so much dip as delve into the transfer market for reinforcements.

The first of these, at the start of March, was central midfielder Lewis Leigh, who joined on loan from Bromley.

He's since been followed by Josh Emmanuel, Sean Tarima, Toby Savin, Dubem Eze, Daniel Nkrumah and Charlie Hayes-Green.

Lewis Leigh

"Obviously injuries aren't what we need and new players have come in, including myself," Leigh said.

"We've all knuckled down and everyone's on the same page and we all know what we want to do.

"Hopefully we can all help the boys get into the play-offs."

Leigh added: "The lads are talented, we're a talented group of footballers.

"Technically, I think we're up there with one of the best (squads) in the league.

"Obviously we can't really use that technicality on The Shay, but you get used to it and you just play the conditions.

"The home games are key for us I think."

Leigh was at Liverpool as a kid, a move which came about in unusual circumstances.

"I think I was about three-and-a-half and my mum and dad had an argument, so my dad took me out to play football at a local sports centre," he explained.

"And I got playing with the five or six-year-olds who were there, and I was running rings round them!

"A Liverpool scout who ran the club there said to my dad 'why don't you bring him down to Liverpool and have a trial?'

"And they signed me from then."

Leigh stayed at Liverpool until he was 14, playing and training alongside Connor Bradley and Jarell Quansah.

"We used to go away to tournaments, played against Barcelona in Spain and stuff," he recalled.

"It's probably one of the best clubs to develop at."

Leigh then signed his first professional contract at next club Preston, aged 17.

"I thought I had a good chance," he said when asked if he was close to becoming a first-teamer.

"I did well when I went out on loan at Bromley and Crewe, but obviously things changed."

Leigh's first proper experience of senior football came on loan at Bromley in the National League in September 2023.

In January last year, he joined League Two promotion chasers Crewe on loan, helping them into the play-offs.

"We got beat 3-0 by Doncaster in the first-leg. I was suspended for that game," he recalled.

"I came back in the second-leg and it finished 3-3 on aggregate and we won on penalties, which was probably one of the best days I've had as a footballer.

"It didn't go our way in the final but it was still a great experience."

"I only had the first six months at Bromley, before I joined Crewe, but they went on to get promoted.

"But if I'd got promoted with Crewe I'd have been claiming two under my belt in the same season!"

Leigh's play-off experience with Crewe could come in handy with The Shaymen.

"With Crewe, the lads just stuck together," said the 21-year-old.

"We had quite a few team boding sessions, we just got together as a group and found a way to get in the play-offs.

"Heads need to be calm in those situations, no erratic decisions.

"It's just having a strong mindset."

When asked if he sees the required qualities in the Halifax squad, Leigh said: "Obviously it's a young group and I've only been there three weeks or so.

"But even though the lads are young, they still have strong mindsets and every single one of them wants to make the play-offs.

"That's the aim, and I do feel we'll get there.

"I think we've got a very good chance.

"Obviosuly you've got the likes of Oldham, Forest Green and York but I think we thrive against the big teams."

Town have gone four league games without a win for the first time since the start of Chris Millington's reign, and have failed to score in six-and-a-half hours.

"Every single team in the country has these spells, like Man City for example," said Leigh.

"It's not just us.

"We know what we're doing wrong, we know how to fix it and hopefully we can put it straight against Eastleigh.

"I have faith in the lads and in myself."

After three substitute appearances, Leigh has started Town's last two games, although the club is monitoring a foot injury ahead of this Saturday's game at Eastleigh.

"I didn't obviously start the first couple but I think it's gone OK," he said.

"You can't use the Shay pitch as an excuse, you just have to get used to it.

"It is difficult but both teams are playing on it.

"I feel like I've settled in OK. Hopefully I can showcase what I can do."