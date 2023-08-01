Town were unbeaten in their last ten matches, one of which was their FA Trophy win at Wembley, winning six games and keeping six clean sheets.

Midfielder Jack Hunter was one of several Town players to hit their stride towards the end of last season, establishing himself in the team with some consistently strong performances.

And he feels that run of form can help Halifax going into the new campaign.

Jack Hunter

"It puts you in good stead for this season," he said.

"You saw the improvement in everyone towards the end of the season, so if you think we've had a full season under our belts now, it's about going out and producing the goods again.

"Hopefully we'll all develop more and that will benefit the team."

When asked what lessons Town can learn from last season, Hunter said: "I think belief in the team, that we can beat anybody on our day.

"That needs to stick with us this season. We need to be confident going into games, and believe in the process we have here through training during the week that it's going to work out.

"The togetherness in the group is really good, so it's just about keeping that and pushing on.

"It was tough at the start, we didn't gel as well as we could have, so I think we've taken that into this pre-season and we're gelling better as a squad.

"It's about trying to build a momentum to carry into the season.

"We've got a strong core to the group that was here last season, and we proved with results and performances last season what we're capable of.

"I'm excited for the season.

"We want to finish higher than we did last season, finish as high as we can.

"I don't like putting certain expectations on things but I feel like we're quietly confident as a group that we've got the ability to push on up the table."

Hunter became a first-team regular towards the end of the previous campaign, his first for The Shaymen having joined from Gateshead last summer.

"I loved it, especially how it ended, which was fantastic," he reflected.

"I feel like I grew as a player massively over the course of the season.

"I think I improved, I think everyone saw that towards the back end of the season and getting a good run in the team was important.

"It's hard when you first come to a club to fit into the style the club wants to play but I learned that over the course of the season.

"I knew that'd be the case so I didn't get too frustrated, I was quite patient, but I feel I've frown and improved as a player.

"Hopefully I've shown people what I can do and I'm really keen to kick on again this year.

"I established myself last season towards the end, so I'm looking to kick on from the start of the season, hopefully we start well as a team and see where we can get to."

All roads led to Wembley last season for Town, but Hunter says that Trophy triumph has been forgotten about among the squad.

"It's a clean slate," he said. "You can't go off what you've done in the past.

"I think people should have confidence and belief that we've done that and that we can mix it with the big boys in the league.