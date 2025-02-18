"We need to just keep digging in and grinding out results," says Cooper ahead of Rochdale clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Andy Cooper says Town need to keep grinding out results as their unrelenting schedule continues with a home game against Rochdale on Wednesday night.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax are in a run of ten matches in 32 days, of which the visit of Rochdale is the eighth fixture, and their fourth consecutive midweek match.

The Shaymen's form has stuttered a little of late, with defeats against Southend and Fylde in amongst victories over Boston and Tamworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to just keep digging in and grinding out results, that's the number one thing at the moment because you don't have much time on the training ground in-between games," Cooper said.

Andy Cooper

"We'll get the extra day before Wednesday but then we'll lose the day before Saturday, so the turnaround for us to do work with the lads and change anything huge is minimal.

"We don't have that time, so what we have to do is make sure we keep reminding them, keep showing them the minimum requirements, which is where we fell short against Southend, that the energy, the hard work and the organisation and the grit is there.

"Even if we lack quality at times with the surface being difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you've got last minute bodies on the line, a last minute save from Sam or Festus with two late, really good, soid defensive headers - that's the type of stuff we're after.

"It might not look the prettiest but it needs to be done.

"The flair stuff and the final third stuff, from the more creative players higher up the pitch, we've still got that in abundance but it's maybe less so at the moment, especially when we've got five games out of six at home."

The Rochdale game is also scheduled to be the second of five Town home games in six, putting a strain on what is already dreadful pitch.

When asked if he and Chris Millington would tailor their approach to games at The Shay due to the surface, Cooper said: "We will play the way we feel, against the opposition in question, is best to get a win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But there will be times where we'll need to be a little bit more longer with passes, to play through, and I think you saw in the first-half on Saturday ther were some great balls through that were played to Angelo in little pockets to receive and get at their back line.

"We won't change the style but what we might do game-to-game is there might just be little tweaks in terms of trying to get higher up the pitch with as much attacking threat as we can, because we know overplaying at the back at home is a real challenge.

"You've got to do it with a purpose, we don't want the ball in our own third just to keep it, we want to progress it up the pitch, we want to get up the pitch with more bodies.

"And if anyone needs any evidence of that, watch our goal back, wher we took four or five players out through certain movements and patterns of play that got us into the attacking third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We won't compromise on how we play, but what we will be mindful of is that there might be tweaks needed from game-to-game.

"But there won't be any excuses, we'll just keep going."

On whether Town would consider keeping the same side from Saturday or freshen things up by making changes to the starting line-up, Cooper said: "I think we need to be mindful that it's a real challenge (playing on the Shay pitch).

"You see it at first-hand when you're at ground level in terms of the heaviness and what's going on with the pitch.

"I know you can see it from the stands but it's really vivid when you see the lads in the warm-up, so we need to be mindful of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will most likely make tweaks and changes, but we'd hope the identity and the style remains the same.

"We hope we'll continue to have the game plan we've had in previous games against these teams that are in and around us, to be on the front foot, to be aggressive and to make it difficult for the opposition.

"I think these are the types of games we love, where all four stands at The Shay are open and we can get a good crowd and a good atmosphere.

"And it's also the type of game, at this time of year, that brings the best out in our fans as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ones like Wrexham and Chesterfield at home, with the big crowds.

"I think it's a really good challenge for us to play a team like Rochdale on Wednesday and we just have to focus on us."

Rochdale are two places below Town in the table and have seven points less but with four games in hand.

"There's a local rivalry so it's big for the fans, it's exciting for us too, we love playing in these games," Cooper said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're more tactical whereas Saturday was probably more physical, aerial duels, direct play.

"But Wednesday will be more technical.

"These are the games you want to be involved in, top end of the table, promotion chasing teams.

"We'll be bang up for it."