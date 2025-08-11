"We need to keep on looking to strengthen the group" - Town boss Lakeland on his new signing and possible further additions

Town boss Adam Lakeland says there may have to be players heading out of the club before any further signings can be made.

The Shaymen added 21-year-old centre-back Jevon Mills to their squad last week, who joined on a year's contract, with an option, and was an unused substitute in the 3-0 defeat at Braintree.

"He's been in with us all week, and he did well," Lakeland said after Saturday's opening day defeat at Braintree.

"We've been needing to bring another centre-half in, been saying that for weeks.

Adam Lakeland

"We did try for a couple with a bit more experience but they slipped away from us.

"We were contemplating whether we'd go into the loan market or we'd get another permanent in.

"Jevon was in with us this week and did well so we felt we'd give him that opportunity.

"It bolsters us there in terms of numbers but we need to defend better than we did (at Braintree), and that's not just the centre-backs, that's collectively as a unit."

But Lakeland says if any other signings are to be made, it may have to be after space has been cleared in the squad.

"I don't know about that, if that (the defeat at Braintree) is anything to go by," Lakeland said about whether the addition of a striker would be the last piece in the puzzle as far as he was concerned.

"You could argue we need to look in one or two other areas as well.

"If we could get something else at the top end of the pitch, that'd be great.

"But we're not just going to jump in and take anyone.

"We need to keep on looking to strengthen the group but we're probably now in a phase where, for us to do that, we've probably got to look at people going the other way."