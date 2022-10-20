"We need to start turning our place into somewhere teams don't want to go" - Tom Clarke's captain's column

Coming off the back of the draw at Maidstone, which was disappointing in the end, going into the cup game, we didn't want to be the team coming back on the end of an upset.

The lads did really well to get through that game, and to come away with a 3-0 win was really good.

Training's been good, intense and we're looking forward to the Dagenham game.

Tom Clarke. Photo: Marcus Branston

Their results are a bit all over the place, we're at home and hopefully we can put a good show on in-front of our home fans and kick on.

I've spoken before about how confidence breeds results, we're a young group, training's been good, really intense, and we're looking forward to Saturday's game.

Hopefully we've turned a corner and we can try and get some momentum now, get a mini run going and get up the league.

Dagenham score a lot and concede a lot, it'll be a tough game but we're at home and we need to start turning our place into somewhere teams don't want to go.

It's a case of making it a difficult, horrible place to come and we need to start doing that.

We need to start getting three points to get up the league and home form is massive for that.

We've got a lot of Saturday-Tuesday games coming up so we need to start picking points up.

There's been a lot of honest conversations, people looking at themselves.

I don't tend to like to point fingers, you need to look at yourself first and look at what you can do to help the team.

But there's been a lot of conversations, a lot of watching games back, looking at what we can work on.

There is the leadership group that's got that experience to help the younger lads through what's been a tough run.

Hopefully we'll see the fruits of how hard training's been, the intensity and how much the lads want the tide to turn.

It's been difficult for me so far with the injury, getting ill and then a lot of 3G pitches!