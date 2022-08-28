"We need to take our chances," says Millington ahead of crunch clash at Scunthorpe

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both sides go into the game in desperate need of a win. Scunthorpe have won just one of their first five matches of the season, while Halifax are still waiting for their first victory of the campaign.

The Shaymen have scored just once this season, in Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Notts County, and Millington says his side must sharpen up their act in the final third.

"We need to carry more of a goal threat, we need to take the chances that we create and clearly (on Saturday), that's been the difference," Millington said.

Pre-Season friendly Farsley Celtic v Halifax Town. Halifax Town's manager Chris Millington.. 23rd July 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

"Notts County have taken theirs and run away comfortable winners when you look at the scoreline.

"But on the balance of play and the balance of chances, it could easily have been the other way if we were more clinical.

"We need that clinical goal threat and we need to be more ruthless in our own box at preventing opportunities."

Millington says the focus will be on how Halifax approach the game rather than Scunthorpe, who are also in the relegation zone after five games.

"We do a whole raft of opposition analysis and go into fine detail, but at this stage it's more about what we do than what the opposition do," he said.

"We do take significant notice of what opposition's threats are going to be and how we can potentially exploit their weaknesses but ultimately our whole games got to improve, we've got to be better finishing our chances and we've got to be better at preventing opposition teams finishing theirs.

"That's got to be our focus. What Scunthorpe try and do to us is less relevant, it's more about what we do."

When asked if it was a must win game, Millington said: "At risk of sounding boring, we want to win every game.

"We'll go out and try to win the game but it's more about making sure the performance is of a level that deserves to win the game because, it sounds like a cliche, but it's a deeply held belief that if we put in a performance that deserves a victory more often than not then the game will give us what we deserve.

"So we've got to keep working and striving to do that."