"We really want to improve the home record," says Cooper ahead of Town's Shay clash with Fylde

Andy Cooper says The Shaymen are determined to improve their home form ahead of the New Year's Day game against Fylde.

Town picked up five points from three away games over the festive period - winning at Aldershot before draws at Barnet and Altrincham.

They host third-from-bottom Fylde tomorrow, who have only won once away from home in the league this season.

"The onus has got to be with us because we will, most likely, have more of the ball, we will have a lot of the territory hopefully," said Cooper, who could be without Chris Millington on the touchline after the Halifax boss was sent-off at half-time on Boxing Day at Altrincham.

Andy Cooper

"We have got to be better in the final third and create more, but there might be moments where it's not straghtforward and that's where we'd urge the supporters to get behind the lads.

"We'll give it everything, we really want to improve the home record and get a performance and a result at home.

"The away support and people backing us in difficult moments has been amazing.

"No doubt people left disappointed on Boxing Day but the reception was brilliant.

"We're continuing to evolve, we're working hard. I don't think people could criticise a lack of effort and desire from players, they're giving everything.

"They fell short in terms of quality on Boxing Day, and tactically we've got to look at areas we can improve, but we'd encourage people to get right behind us.

"It's the start of a New Year, we're at the halfway point of the season, there's plenty to be positive about.

"We'll approach it in a positive way but we know we've got to be better with the ball if we're going to dominate games, especially at home, and hopefully create an atmosphere at home where, in difficult moments, people can get behind us."

Halifax have been excellent on the road in the league this season, only losing twice and having the best defensive record.

But at home, it's been more of a mixed bag, winning as many as they've lost and conceding as many as they've scored.

When asked why their form was better away than at home, Cooper said: "A number of reasons, I think one of the main things away from home is the attitude and application of a young team to go and execute a game plan where maybe the onus is on the opposition to come out and have more of the ball, and we set-up in a way to nullify their attacks.

"At home, it's a challenge and at this stage of the season as well, the pitch won't help.

"It is the same for both teams but we have to play half our games on it whereas people only have to come to us once.

"It is a challenge for us to get it down and play that style of football, but also, we have to take responsibility and make sure we're giving the supporters something to support and get behind.

"We want to improve our home record but there's a multitude of reasons.

"The pitch doesn't help a young troup who potentially are fearless away from home and there's maybe a bit more fear in the group at home, fear of making mistakes.

"We want to rectify that and get people behind us."

Cooper feels Town are in a good position heading into 2025.

"Before Altrincham, all the players in the squad trained on Christmas Eve, there was no-one in the treatment room, which is testament to the staff and the professionalism of the players," he said.

"They do a huge amount in their own time, away from the club, making sure they get their work in, looking after themselves.

"I think we're in a really good place squad-wise, we're maturing.

"We want to turn these draws into victories but I think we've got to be humble enough to know that we're always punching above our weight.

"Every year is a new challenge for us in terms of bedding in new players but we're in a healthy position to kick on.

"We've got a solid base, we have more points than we had at this stage last season and we're ready to attack the second-half of the season and get into the position we feel, with a young squad and the amount of commitment and dedication everuone puts in, we more than merit."

Jamie Cooke was forced off the in the first-half of the goalless draw at Altrincham on Boxing Day, and was due to be assessed ahead of the Fylde game.

"Flo Hoti was tightening up towards the end and we felt, with the way he was feeling it at half-time, it was best to take it as a precaution," Cooper said.

"We had five or six free kicks happen while Tom Pugh was waiting to come on - we were trying to get him on five or six minutes earlier.

"He's good at keeping the ball alive in and around the box.

"And with Angelo, we felt with the load he's had, it'd be an opportunity to get Andrew on to run at their back line because of how deep they were."

On Harvey Sutcliffe and Adan George, Cooper said: "I think they're in contention, as is Owen Bray.

"They're training well, and for the first time in a long while, we've actually got a body of players to choose from for multiple positions, which is a really good testament to the lads."