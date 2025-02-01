"We recognise that there is concern" - Shaymen address some of the issues regarding the future of The Shay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

FC Halifax Town have addressed some of the issues surrounding the future of The Shay in their matchday programme notes ahead of their game with Ebbsfleet United.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing in his programme notes for today’s home game against Ebbsfleet United, Town chairman David Bosomworth says: "We recognise that there is concern for everyone regarding the future of The Shay stadium and how negotiations include FC Halifax Town.

"We are making a brief announcement shortly effectively saying there is nothing more to report at this juncture following the well publicised announcement on January 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can give a brief insight into possible situations regarding the pitch and floodlights, on the basis that nothing is finalised but these are the options/background to possible progress.

The Shay

"Circa three years ago as a club, we investigated in great detail and came up with a proposal for totally replacing the pitch, including totally new drainage and a hybrid (part synthetic/part grass 5%/95%) to facilitate the playing of rugby and football in the same stadium.

"A grant was sought via a football application which would offer 70% towards the cost of the works, with 30% to be provided by other participants, in our case, the Council, the rugby club and the football club.

"Having invested £10,000 in professional fees, despite our best efforts it was not possible to progress the opportunity either prior to our 22-23 or 23-24 season due to funding and re-arranging the rugby club fixtures away from The Shay stadium, due to the summer based works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Within a proposal from the potential buyer of the stadium, if the football club was to put forward and progress the grant application, our understanding is the buyer would manage the financials around the Halifax Panthers playing their games away from The Shay stadium during a 12-14 week period and help with contributions towards the 30% shortfall in respect of rugby contribution.

"Floodlights have been a problem for a number of years, not least with two of the pylons being in the wrong position following pitch and stand developments quite a few years ago.

"The floodlights are mounted on very old structures, utilising the now more difficult to source ‘metal halide’ hot burn lamps rather than the modern day cool, energy efficient and lower cost LED options.

"Less maintenace is required with LED, less CO2 is emitted and you can switch the lamps on and off without any warm up time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To this end, we are aware of another football based application under the Premier League LED Floodlight Fund which may be applied for, in the quest for our own lighting levels as required by the National League.

"They require to be increased as they are currently very close to the minimum accepted levels and may also help contribute to the interested buyer’s requirements for Super League.

"Our understanding is the scheme is based on a similar basis to that of the pitch with a 70/30 split and certain specified suppliers to provide quotations for approval.

"Excellent environmental gain and improved lux level performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is all subject to availability and such an application being progressed.

"This is all potentially good news moving forward but there is a lot of detail still to go through, whatever the ultimate solution is to the sale."

The Courier has contacted the club for interviews/comments over the future of The Shay over recent weeks but has not been provided with any.

The programme notes also mention the sale of former Town player Milli Alli to Luton Town, but make no mention of whether The Shaymen have a sell on clause from Alli’s transfer to Exeter City.