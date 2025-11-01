"We should have no shame in the way we've gone out," says Lakeland after Town's FA Cup exit

Town boss Adam Lakeland said he was proud of his players after their FA Cup exit at the hands of League One Exeter City.

There was little between the teams in open play, with Halifax punished by two avoidable goals at the start and end of the first-half.

"Obviously a really poor start from us, conceded a really soft goal off a set play, which you just can't do," Lakeland told the Courier.

"That just makes the challenge all that much hadrer for us.

"I felt maybe ten to 15 minutes in, we settled down and we competed incredibly well then in that first-half.

"But to concede the second goal just killed us. If we'd got in at half-time 1-0, there was only a couple of minutes to the break as well, then you're in a much stronger position than being 2-0 down, against a League One team at half-time.

"But credit to the players, I'm so proud of how they played, and I'm so proud of the efforts, as usual, because even in that second-half, we said 'we have come from behind here, kicking towards the South Stand', and if we could've scored the next goal, it could change.

"We had a massive chance with Cookie a couple of minutes into the second-half, he's hit the post, and that's what it's about when you play teams from higher up the pyramid, is moments, you've got to capitalise on the ones you get.

"We've not quite done that and they capitalised on us being poor from a set play and from a mistake where we turned the ball over just before half-time.

"So you get punished, and it's a lesson for our young team, but geberally I thought we competed and performed very well and we should have no shame in the way we've gone out of the competition."

Lakeland said his side competed well against their higher-league opponents.

"If you were here as a neutral, not knowing which team played in which division, I don't think people would've said there was a two-division gulf between the teams," he said.

"That's credit to our players as individuals and probably us as a team.

"But the higher up the pyramid you go, and when you're playing against the best teams in the league, if you make mistakes, they'll punish you.

"We've made a couple of mistakes there and we've gone out of the competition for it.

"Whilst that's frustrating, taking those moments aside, I think we've got to be incredibly pleased with how we've performed and we've got to now take that confidence, and the positives, into the game on Tuesday."

Town had a late Owen Devonport goal ruled out, which could have made for a grandstand finish to the tie.

"I haven't had chance to see it, but if it's fractional, it doesn't surprise me it's gone against us," said Lakeland.

"The one that springs to mind is AJ Warburton's wriggled away been clearly fouled, and then within two or three seconds, he gives a foul for something less to one of their lads.

"I felt there was a lot of that went on today, which is disappointing.

"But it had no bearing on the result."

The Town boss said his team should take plenty of confidence from how the game went.

"We've been performing well, in the main, for a number of weeks," he said.

"We've only lost two in 15 coming into today, and that's only our second defeat at The Shay.

"We also lost to Forest Green, who are big spenders and last night, should have got past Luton, who were in the Premier League two years ago.

"We've taken a League One team all the way there, so we should be confident and optimistic.

"Generally, what we've done incredibly well this season so far is we haven't dwelled on defeats, we've analysed a bit, we've tried to take the positives into the next week of work.

"Like last week when we drew against York, all our focus this week was about us in possession, and I thought we were incredibly brave and good with the ball in our build-up, from Sam up to halfway, and that's another layer and level to our game we've improved on in the last week.

"If we cam keep on improving, game to game, week to week, then I'm sure we'll keep on performing well."

And Lakeland says his young players should take plenty of positives from the experience, especially midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke, who the Halifax boss singled out for praise.

"This group of players are a pleasure to work with, every single day they come in, they've got good attitudes, they train well, they're coachable, they want to get better, they've got a great team spirit.

"Lessons like we've had today, they should take confidence from because I think there's a lot of our young lads who are cpable of playing higher than the National League, and playing in that manner against a League One team, they should individually take great confidence from that, as should we as a team.

"But they've also learned the harsh lesson of, if you make mistakes you get punished, and that's part of their education.

"So loads of positives today.

"Not that I'm one for usyally highlighting individuals but I have to say I thought Jay Turner-Cooke was one of the best players, if not the best oplayer, on the pitch, I thought he was absolutely unbelievable."