Assistant manager Andy Cooper admitted Town have to be better after their 1-0 defeat at Braintree.

Inih Effiong's late penalty ended Town's unbeaten run and gave Braintree a win they probably deserved on the balance of play.

"I think ultimately the game has been decided on two decisions in the boxes, both have gone against us," Cooper said.

"The soft nature of the injury time penalty goes against you, whereas in the other box, Billy's upended, can't get the shot away and it wasn't given.

Andy Cooper

"By no means were we at our fluid best, but it was potentially going to be a nothing game, a scrappy 0-0 but they bring on a bit more aerial threat, a bit more physical dominance later in the game, which they're capable of doing.

"We weren't able to play as much of our game and our style as we wanted.

"We were still competitive, we still ran, gave everything but lacked that quality.

"If you get out of it with a 0-0, you reassess and go again, so to hae it decided on two decisions in either box is bitterly disappointing.

"It's been a challenging eight or nine days for us, and to fall short today really hurts."

Cooper felt that his side didn't produce their best but weren't completely outplayed either.

"I think in the opening exchanges we looked OK, we looked bright," he said.

"We should have created more when we got through them and we were able to get into shooting positions, but we didn't do that enough and potentially played into their hands a couple of times by just rushing things and being a bit sloppy in possession.

"At times, a couple of errors led to us being on the back foot, defending corners, but I don't think we've been anywhere near taken apart or dominated.

"I thought it was a pretty flat game, we just didn't show the qualities of an FC Halifax Town side that I really wanted to see."

When asked what he felt Town were lacking in the game, Cooper said: "We tried to freshen things up but maybe a bit flat, a lack of energy.

"No lack of effort or desire, I can't fault the players.

"The responsibility for the game plan lies with me and staff, so I'm really disappointed that the gaffer will be tuning in and it won't represent a Halifax Town side, which is a shame.

"There's no excuses, we're professional, we've got to be better if we want to continue to strive on and have the record we've had so fa this season.

"These are the games we have to be coming away with a minimum of a point and to have it taken away at the end is really difficult."

Town boss Chris Millington continued his enforced absence from the first-team after an operation.

"Of course he's a huge loss, but that's the hand we've been dealt at the moment," Cooper said.

"There's no excuses from any of us, I asked them before we left the hotel if we were prepared, we were ready, if they needed anything else, if they were aware of what the plan was, nd just to go and fully commit and execute it.

"Obviously we fell short, which is bitterly disappointing, but we'll have to bounce back, dust ourselves off and go again quickly."

Asked how Millington was, the assistant manager said: "He's OK, he's recuperating at home.

"I don't want to say too much more about what's going on but he does thank everyone, he's been inundated with well-wishers, which is great.

"But him and the club will make the decision when he's ready to return to work, when he's fit and able.

"I've been in contact with him and I'm just gutted we couldn't get a performance or a result for him tonight."

Cooper said Millington will have an input into preparations for Saturday's home game with Wealdstone.

"There'll be contact and he'll have a big input, maybe not physically at training but there'll be discussions in terms of where we're at, the process of reviewing this game will start tomorrow," he said.

"And then we'll have an analysis meeting on Wealdstone and make sure we're ready, and with his blessing, make sure we have a team and a game plan to try and bounce back, because it's up to us to stand up and be counted and we won't shirk the challenge.

"We've got to stick together."