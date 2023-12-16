Assistant boss Andy Cooper felt The Shaymen were well worthy of their 2-0 win at Gateshead.

A goal in each half from Kane Thomson-Sommers and Milli Alli sealed an impressive victory for Town and helped get their promotion push back on track.

"Deserved three points, from the outset, the way we set-up," Cooper told the Courier.

"We know their style, we've had success over a number of games against them, how they try and move you into areas of the pitch and unbalance you.

"But we stuck to our game-plan really well, we were patient and I thought we were a threat when we won the ball back.

"Two really good individual goals, which is really pleasing to see from Kane and Milli.

"We know they can have the ball, they have the highest percentage of possession in the league, but a lot of that is in their own third, in their own territory, and if we kept to our shape and structure without the ball, we could be solid and then hit them on the counter-attack.

"It's something that worked in the Trophy final, it's something we did well at home but we didn't convert the chances from the ones we had, which was disappointing because the longer you go in games and you don't take those chances, there might be an element of doubt that you can commit to your plan.

"But we got the goal and that was a really good moment in the game to be able to step forward and get a bit of impetus.

"And then I felt we were well worthy of the win in the second-half in terms of building on what we did in the first.

"We knew they might come at us and we might have to pick them off a bit more, like we did with Milli's goal.

"It was a really strong, comprehensive win against a really well put-together, well coached and organised Gateshead team who never give up, and we know they're high-flying and scoring goals and they attack with numbers, they've got technical qualities.

"But to a man, we stood up to them and were well worthy of the points."

Halifax's game plan seemed to work to perfection as they once again got the better of Gateshead, who they beat in the FA Trophy final in May.

"It's great to draw up a plan and we've got previous experience of it working before, so we always re-evaluate what we're doing during the week and make sure we're fully prepped," Cooper said.

"But it's over to the lads to deliver it and not to get frustrated and not jump early into areas of the pitch where we know they want us to be and where they can pick us off and get overloads and get bodies forward.

"There's five different starting lads from the last time we played them, so it's new for them to experience it.

"It's quite a unique game in what they do, they can hurt you, we've seen them unpick plenty of teams this season in the footage we've watched, we've got massive respect for how they play and what they do.

"But we set-up well and it takes the players to have commitment and it takes the fans to back it.

"We understand it might be frustrating at times when we're not pressing all over the pitch, we have to get into a shape that allows us to pick them off in certain moments and I thought we did that really well.

"There were moments in the first-half where we didn't have that quality on the ball when we won it back, that was probably the biggest frustration at half-time, but when we didn't have the ball we were decent, very good in fact, we limited them to virtually nothing.

"Second-half I thought we were a lot better with the ball, we made it stick, got into good areas.

"Bit disappointed with some of the final deliveries but we were a threat and I think that's what gives opposition doubt, that we can have spells without the ball but when we get it we've got the pace and the energy and the forward running to be a threat.

"All in all, pleasing to execute a game-plan and sets us in good stead for the festive period."

Town still have the best defensive record in the National League after another excellent defensive display against a free-scoring Gateshead side.

"The frustration for Milly and I is that we're not a defensive team, we're just very good without the ball and there's a difference," Cooper said.

"We're not just emergency defending, sat on the edge of our box just kicking it away.

"We're in a good shape, we know areas of the pitch they can have the ball, we get into a good structure and we know what our strengths are when we have it.

"We've absolutely nailed the intention for this game, we've just got to back it up now with more performances.

"They're probably out there for having one of the most unique ways of playing so it's really good to go toe-to-toe with them and get the points."

When asked if he felt the win sends a message to the rest of the league that Town are genuine promotion contenders, Cooper said: "I think it just goes alongside the other results against teams in and around us - Rochdale, Barnet away, Chesterfield away, the performance at times there was really positive.

"There's no-one we fear in this league in terms of playing style or resources.

"We're young, we're hungry for success, we know that in that you sometimes get inconsistencies and that's what we have to iron out.

"In the first-half we were probably inconsistent with the ball but I thought we were much better and more controlled when we had it in the second-half.

"Yes we want the fans to get right behind it and know we can have a good promotion push, but the inside of the building is fully focused on doing it.

