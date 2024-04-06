Andy Cooper

Two goals on his 26th birthday by Max Wright sealed a return to winning ways for Town.

"A battling performance," Cooper told the Courier. "At this stage of the season when you're playing a team in and around the relegation zone, fighting for their lives, you watch how they've set-up the last few games, especially at home, they're physical, they throw it on you, they put it in your box, they've got threats from set-pieces and long throws.

"So we had a lot to contend with, we knew it wasn't going to be the prettiest, with the conditions as well, which they probably played better than we did in the first-half.

Chris Millington

"But it was about just sticking together, being organised. I don't think they created loads, for all their territory in the first-half, there wasn't anything clear cut.

"We always know that if we get the opportunity to win the ball back with the pace and quality we've got higher up the pitch, we're going to be a threat and we took our chances really well when they came.

"Overall, a really pleasing performance in terms of being dogged, sticking to our task and making sure we were at our best when called upon to defend our box and fight for ourlives because, at this stage of the season, we can get a lot from that."

It was a poor game, not helped by a swirling wind at Aggborough.

"We knew the way they set-up that, regardess of the conditions, they would play with that physicality," Cooper said.

"What we have to contend with is the ball gets into your box much quicker from restarts and throw-ins.

"You just have to dig in and make sure you're resolute, you put your body on the line and we were great at that.

"The disappointing thing in the first-half was we probably didn't get the ball down enough and keep it in their half as well as we normally can.

"But they're fighting for their lives and they pressed us well.

"I thought we were much better at that in the second-half."

On birthday boy Wright's double, Cooper said: "He'll be bringing in the treats at training on Monday!

"He's had a huge impact in the season so far and he's been able to get more game-time and more quality performances than previously in his career, he's had back-to-back games and been really consistent.

"He's a real threat, a real handful, but also, he and all the lads were great without the ball, really compact and organised.

"As an away performance at this stage of the season, I feel that's as strong as we're going to be.

"We stuck to our task well and then were able to hit them on the counter,"

Halifax are now one point above eighth placed Aldershot with a game in hand.

"It's the result of a lot of hard work this week," Cooper said, "it's the result of progress over the season and the players believing in themselves, in the staff and what we're doing and being able to adapt to the adversity we're facing in terms of games and postponements and having to rejig the schedule.

"But they're always committing to what we ask them to do.

"We've got to back it up now with a huge game on Wednesday."

Town knew before the game that a win would have lifted them back into the play-off places.

"There was no viewing or talk of any other games," said Cooper.

"Obviously it's a later kick-off so teams had already played but we didn't take any notice, we just had to focus on business, which was a really difficult, physical, gruelling test here.

"But it's given us a strong footing to ultimately get what we want to achieve at the end of the season."

On the absence of winger Andrew Oluwabori from the squad, Cooper said: "Just selection. He came off on Tuesday and the levels of performance in games and training have got to be up to the mark.

"There's people that are absolutely desperate to get minutes, desperate to play, so we picked a team and a squad that we felt, with their aeria threat, with defensive duels, gave us the best opportunity to get three points.

"That resulted in Andrew missing out. We'd normally put a substitute goalkeeper on as well in a game like this but we took a claculated risk that we'd have the squad and substitutes to get us through all the situations and manage the game."

When asked whether Oluwabori's would be in contention for Wednesday's game against Oldham, Cooper said: "He's had a real impact and it's a good learning moment for him.