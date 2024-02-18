"We think they're the future" - Here's what assistant manager Andy Cooper said on Town youngsters Wilson, Chikukwa and Iwobi
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chikukwa has made just two substitute appearances this season, Wilson has started one game while Iwobi, who has on a month's loan at Mossley, is yet to make his Town debut.
"He's got further chance to get senior first-team football there as a nine and we'll be monitoring his progress," Cooper said.
"Tom's remained with us for a bit longer, in and around the bench, making sure during this busy period that he's there and ready.
"He works really hard at his game in training to make sure he's fully prepped and ready if needed.
"Clearly he's aware that if there wasn't the injuries mounting up there might have been the opportunity for him to get some minutes elsewhere but he's fully on board and fully committed to what we're doing and it's the same with Jimiel."
On the trio's development, Cooper said: "They're doing really well, we've just got to make sure we can get around and observe them and watch them and get the feedback as much as we can.
"Ted Lavelle has started every game of his loan at Bradford Park Avenue, he's been out with a foot injury but he returned to training this week with them.
"We're monitoring them and pushing them. We think they're the future, the next group of players we hope to bring through and get their opportunity."
When asked whether they might be ready to compete for a first-team place at the start of next season, Cooper said: "Not sure, we'll take them all individually. It's difficult to put a timescale on each one.
"Part of it is our work on the grass with them, part of it is down to them because they've got to remove someone from the team and earn their shirt.
"A lot of it is down to the lads and the hunger they've got to take their team-mate's shirt off them, so it'll be on them to see how much they want it.
"But we don't see it as any barrier, if they're good enough then they're old enough for us."