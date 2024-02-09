Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shaymen are without a win in six, losing four of those games, and have fallen out of the play-off picture after damaging defeat to Aldershot and Solihull.

They visit relegation battlers Dorking Wanderers on Saturday in desperate need of a win to arrest their slide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We've got to do what we did second-half on Tuesday, that's exactly what we're looking for from the lads," said the Town boss on Saturday's game.

Chris Millington

"We want them to be confident, we want them to take more risks with possession, we want them to flood forward when we get the ball into attacking areas and create chances.

"That's what they've done on Tuesday and we've got to have more of the same come Saturday."

The Town boss admits his players are frustrated at the lack of results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we've got a mixture of types in there, we've got the experienced lads who've been here before, seen it, done it and know that it'll turn," he said.

"And we've got a group of young lads who are just dead enthusiastic to get out there and show what they can do.

"So between those two groups, it's pretty positive."

Millington said after Tuesday's defeat to Solihull Moors that his team was in transition after the sale of Milli Alli and is the process of adapting a new tactical approach to go from counter-attacking style to being more proactive.

"We've got to, we can't play the same way, we've got to change how we play, we've got to transition into something different," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know the fans will be desperate to see results, as are we, but we have to understand that we're professionals and we realise that it's not just an immediate quick fix or going 'well, we change and it just happens overnight'.

"We've spent the last three games making these transitions and we saw second-half on Tuesday how impactful it can be with this group of players, so we stay on that track, we ain't going to come off it and it will result in a more positive run of form, I've absolutely no doubt about it."

When asked whether results will suffer along the way, Millington said: "We're always going to have bad results, you see the league littered with them with teams with far better resources than us, teams who own their own stadium, teams who have their own training facilities, teams who have fantastic amounts of cash to throw around the place, they have poor runs of form.

"In fact, we're above some of them. Most teams below us spend more money than us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It'd be absolutely foolish of me to say we're not going to have a difficult spell, we're in it, but what I am very, very confident about and buoyed by is the way the lads have grasped the nettle second-half and really committed and shown how effective they can be.

"I know, Coops knows and the rest of the staff know that this group of players is capable of playing that style of football and being effective at it.

"Some of the players have needed that second-half performance to start to understand quite how well they can control games and control good oppositions by the way, because Solihull are no soft touch.

"So we're very confident that it's going in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want results to turn as soon as possible and we feel they will."

The Halifax manager accepts that his side need a win on Saturday.

"For two reasons. Firstly and most importantly, we need the fans to experience a win to get back on track and to be confident that this team can deliver what we think it can deliver," he said.

"And for the players, they work hard, they're committing and they're taking a risk in trying to play a different brand of football and they open themselves up to criticism because it's a style of football that they will make mistakes in, so I want to win for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And then for Andy Cooper, I felt terrible for him being in the technical area when we concede two stuffy goals and he's the one who's having to shoulder the burden and put that right.

"So he deserves it. He's a phenomenal assistant - loyal, honest, committed and a resilient a man as you'll ever find, so I want it for him as well."

Some Halifax fans greeted the half-time and full-time whistles on Tuesday with boos and chants of 'We Want Milly Out', while Town's slow and pedestrian play drew groans from the terraces.

"First thing I'd say is they're right, in the first-half there was a lot of sideways and backwards passing," Millington said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The second-half, I can dig the stats out once they're produced and prove to them there was an awful lot of good forward passes, to the point where we spent the vast majority of the time in the Solihull half.

"Now, the next point will be 'why didn't we score more?', and yeah, of course that is a fair point, we need to be converting more of those chances.

"But I'd say stick with us. This time last year, there was an awful lot of negativity, more negativity about what we were doing than there is now, we were in a much worse position, we had a much bigger mountain to climb and it resulted in something magnificent.

"We've got the extra burden of having to change style halfway through a season because we've lost a very important player who also happens to be our top goalscorer, and we've had to change what we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We couldn't just continue down the same cul-de-sac knowing that it wasn't going to work, so there's a real amount of work going on by the staff, by the players and I'd just ask them to show a little bit of patience towards that and understand why we're having to change things and just keep the faith that this club's got a rich history of turning round difficult situations.

"When you talk about the fans making chants, I think back to Billy Heath when I was at Curzon Ashton and everybody wanted Billy out, they came to Curzon, who had two men sent-off but we still won 4-2.

"That was a very low day in Halifax's season and yet what happened, the chairman did what he does, he was loyal, he stuck with him and Billy turned that season into one of the greatest season's in the modern club's history, so keep the faith."

Town have fallen out of the play-off picture in the National League and are now six points adrift of the top seven having played a game more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a mistake I've made earlier in the season, getting too carried away with good spells and maybe a more experienced, more cautious manager would have batted those away and thought more about the expected sticky patch that teams go through," Millington said.

"So we've got to make sure we just stay focused on Dorking and implementing what we're trying to implement as best as we can to try and get three points against them."

On whether Dorking's artificial 3G pitch would come into consideration for team selection or style of play on Saturday, Millington said: "It might affect team selection, I'll have to talk to Aaron Scholes about the injury risk for certain players.