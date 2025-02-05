"We want to add to the squad" - Town boss Millington on Oluwabori's departure, his squad and potential signings

Chris Millington says he would like to add to the squad after the departure of Andrew Oluwabori to Exeter City on deadline day.

Halifax brought in forward Luca Thomas on loan from Leeds United recently, but have seen Oluwabori and strikers Aaron Cosgrave and Billy Waters leave the club.

"You never want to lose good players," said Millington on Oluwabori's departure, "but I remember the day I sat down with Andrew to try and persuade him to come to the club.

"We'd identified him through our opposition analysis when we'd played Yeovil, where he was on loan.

Andrew Oluwabori

"Our analyst's very good at spotting players who'll fit into our model, so he was put on our radar at that stage.

"When we knew there was a possibility he was going to be released by Peterborough, we sat down with him and explained what we do and how the process works and that, if lads come in and commit to what's on offer at Halifax Town, then they put themselves in with a very good chance of progressing into the Football League.

"So it's really satisfying when that process is successful and obviously we've had a lot of success with it over the last couple of seasons.

"We don't want to lose good players but also, we recognise that's a big part of the sell for players coming to us.

"They don't come to us because they're getting a good National League wage, they come to us because we're going to give them a platform and an environment to perform and kick start their careers.

"So we have to facilitate that when a strong offer comes in."

On the deal that saw Oluwabori join Exeter, Millington said: "The chairman deals with that really, once offers come in he manages and negotiates that process.

"He's the man who has to manage the finances of the club, so if he's satisfied with it, I know it'll be a good offer.

"The positive thing about the way our club is run is that, although we don't have a lot of expendable cash, what we do have is our bills paid and we don't owe anyone anything, so we're never under pressure to sell to bring money in to keep the lights on.

"We only sell when it works for us financially, and it works for the player because they see it as progression for their career."

Town have lost one of their flair players in Oluwabori, and Millington says is keen to try and bolster his squad following the winger's exit.

"It's no secret that I do like that type of player - Milli Alli, Andrew Oluwabori, players who can get the ball and drive with it, and get fans off their seats," he said.

"But I think we've got players in the squad who can do that, maybe slightly different types of ball carriers.

"We've got Max Wright, I think it's time for Angelo Cappello to really build up his robustness and ability to go 40, 50 games a season, because we know Angelo's qualities, we've just got to make sure we can keep him available for as many games as possible.

"So there are players in the squad who can offer that.

"We've got Frankie Sinfield, who's currently out on loan at Hyde, who's an excellent ball carrier.

"But we also want to add to the squad, we've lost Aaron Cosgrave, Andrew Oluwabori, Kane Thompson-Sommers and Billy Waters.

"So we need to make sure we don't leave ourselves too light for the remainder of the season, and also we want to continue our success of bringing players in and developing them."

One player who won't be joining Halifax is recent trialist Daniel Ogunleye, with a move for the Brentwood Town striker now off, according to the Shaymen boss.

When asked whether there were any potential additions on the horizon, Millington said: "Nothing imminent, we're not in any negotiations at the moment.

"But we are in active conversations about the situation of a number of players."

Read more from the Town manager later this week on the Courier website.