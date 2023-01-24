The visit of Scunthorpe is the first of 10 games in 32 days for Town, including five consecutive midweek matches, following several postponements over the last few weeks, including last Saturday's home match with Wealdstone.

"Because we've had such a stop-start couple of months and really struggled to get any kind of rhythm going in our games because of the nature of the postponements, I'm desperate for us to just get a run of games under our belt, as are the lads," Millington told the Courier.

"It's a really frustrating period for everybody at the club because we're desperate to get this run of games going.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

"You may find in a few weeks' time I'm bemoaning the fact we're playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday and we've got injuries and niggles, but right now I'm just desperate for us to get a run of games going and start to really attack the second-half of the season."

Halifax are 15th in the National League, six points off the play-offs, but Millington says that can soon change for the better.

"You see how quickly the league table changes. Someone was telling me that at half-time on Boxing Day, we were in the play-offs and two and a half matches later, we're where we are," Millington said.

"So it changes very, very quickly and if we can put a positive run together over the next six to eight weeks then the league table will change dramatically and not only the fans but those outside the club will start to look at us differently and start to see the real potential there is within the team.

"We want to prove people wrong and there are a lot of people out there who don't think we can do it, so it makes it even more of an attractive challenge."

Millington is confident the Scunthorpe game will be played, with the game to be screened live on BT Sport.

"I think so. I went down to The Shay on Friday afternoon and it was clearly unplayable, it was absolutely solid," he said.

"But looking at the weather forecast, it should be just right by the time we get to Wednesday evening, so we're fairly confident and really excited at the prospect of getting the game on."

Town trained on Saturday after the postponement of the Wealdstone game.

"Thanks to the support of Andy Cooper in sourcing us a usable facility on the day, we had the lads in and had a really, really good session so the time was put to good us," Millington said.

Scunthorpe are bottom of the table, five points from safety, and are yet to win away from home in the league this season.

"We know there's no such thing in this division as an easy win, you've got to earn the right to play, earn the right to get points, and we're going to have to do that from the get-go against Scunthorpe," Millington said.

"On paper, it looks like it shouldn't be the challenge we all know it will be once everybody's out on the grass.

"We'll prepare as thoroughly as we always do.

"When you look across their squad they've still got players that we recognise as a threat and as very good footballers, so it'd be foolish of us to take them too lightly and we certainly won't do that."

When asked if he accepted that there would be increased expectation on his side to win on Wednesday night due to Scunthorpe's league position, Millington said: "Any team that's in our position that's playing bottom of the league, there's a hierarchy, but does that mean the fans are going to expect us to get beat at Notts County? I don't think so.

"So we'll go into the game with every intention of winning, likewise when we go to Notts County, we'll do the same.

"We don't look at league positions and try to decipher who should win the game, that would be foolish.

"What we do is we look at the opposition, their strengths and weaknesses and we go out to try and beat every team.

"We'll apply ourselves just as much against Scunthorpe as we will against Notts County."

Scunthorpe lost star striker Caolan Lavery at the weekend, who has scored seven of their last eight goals, with 15 of Scunthorpe's last 19 goals having been scored by players no longer at the club.

"We'd rather play teams when their best players aren't available, or no longer at the club, so I'd be lying if I said that didn't play into our favour more than theirs," said Millington.

"But listen, it's 11 men versus 11 men and whoever comes in to replace him I'm sure will be doing everything they can to try and replace the goals they've lost in him."

On new signings Adam Senior and Louis White, Millington said: "They've both settled in really well, both working really hard in training and I've seen real positive aspects to both of their play.

"I'm hoping they do enough in the match prep session to give me an excuse to involve them in the game on Wednesday night."

None of Town's unavailable players are set to come back into contention on Wednesday night.

On midfielder Luke Summerfield, Millington said: "He's gradually improving a little bit at a time but still not healthy enough to be back in training."

Forward Matty Warburton also remains absent.

"He'll be at least another two to three weeks but working closely with Aaron (Scholes, physio) to get himself back as soon as possible."

On defender Jamie Stott, the Town boss said: "He's still working towards the end of the month.

"That's quite a strict one because he's had an operation and there's a break involved so there's fairly clear guidelines on what we need to do, so he should be available for Oldham all being well."

Kian Spence is closest to returning to action.

"He thankfully took part in his first session back on Monday, so that was really pleasing to see," Millington said.

"We're just going to have to manage him and work with him to make sure that he's not pushed too far, too quickly."

