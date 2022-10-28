"We want to put it right" - Millington targets immediate return to form against Oldham after midweek defeat

Halifax produced a spirited display in losing 3-1 at Wrexham on Tuesday, conceding twice in the last few minutes to leave with nothing, having led 1-0 at the break thanks to Mani Dierseruvwe's penalty.

Millington felt there were a lot of positives to take from the game but says there will be a hunger from his squad to put the Wrexham result right against Oldham in-front of the BT Sport cameras.

"I think there'll be more energy and commitment because we were hurt on Tuesday and we want to put it right," he said. "So we'll redouble our efforts.

"I'd hope at home you'd see even more energy and commitment and hard work to make sure that we do everything we can to get the win.

"I think we'll see increased levels on Saturday."

When asked if he had any concerns over fatigue in the side after their midweek exertions at Wrexham, Millington said: "We only used two subs (at Wrexham) so there's a lot of lads there who've played a lot of minutes in the last couple of games.

"We'll look at that and make sure we play the freshest team possible.

"Everyone was devastated, it's shattering when you put in so much hard work and come so close to getting something out of a game that's never going to an easy one to get something out of, against a strong team and where the crowd are right behind them.

"It makes it feel all the worse, not getting something out of it.

"But we'll rest and recover and all our energy and focus will be on Oldham."

Millington worked at Oldham for four years, in two spells of two years, and was assistant to former Halifax boss Pete Wild during his two spells as caretaker-manager.

"I've got a lot of time for the club and all the staff who remain from my time there," he said.

"There's some fantastic people there.

"My time there was slightly shadowed by some of the decisions made by the ownership when I was there but nothing but fond memories other than that.

"I'm really glad to see them getting a new structure behind the scenes and hopefully after Saturday they start to move in the right direction."

Oldham are expected to bring a large travelling contingent to The Shay for the game.

"I've got no doubt our fans will match and raise whatever Oldham can bring," Millington said.

"I've got no doubts at all that our fans will be fantastic and create an excellent atmosphere."

Town's clash with Oldham is then followed by another home game against Dorking Wanderers on Tuesday night.

"You look at our defensive record over the course of the season, we've had some real disappointing defensive performances," Millington added.

"But in the main, we're now a team who has a good number of clean sheets, who look well organised, who defends well throughout the team.

"Every player contributes to what we're doing when we haven't got the ball, and I think that can only transfer well to being at home.

"We're a good possession team at home, we use the Shay really well, so if we can maintain the out of possession work then I've no doubt we can beat anyone in the league when they come to The Shay."