"We were worthy of the win," says Town boss Millington after victory over Boreham Wood

Pre-Season friendly Farsley Celtic v Halifax Town. Halifax Town's manager Chris Millington.. 23rd July 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Rob Harker's goal was enough to seal a fifth win in eight league games for The Shaymen.

"I think we've created some good chances, we could have created more," Millington said.

"I was frustrated in the first-half with some of the deliveries into the box because I thought they were just a bit hopeful from wide areas and their keeper collected far too many and too easily.

"But we got into good areas and we were delivering into the box so that was pleasing.

"In the second-half it was another controlled half of football where, the spell running up to the goal was one of those ten minutes of devastating football we're capable of, and the rest of it was just a really good, professional performance.

"There was one moment of chaos in the box but it didn't result in anything that was dangerous.

"We want to limit those spells of oppositions being able to get ball in our box, but I thought the lads showed a real desire to defend, a real desire to work for each other and a great mentality to maintain the clean sheet."

On match-winner Harker, Millington said: "He's got an awful lot of ability has Rob, and he won't mind me saying if he can bring more of that grit and determination and fighting spirit to his game then he'll be very successful here.

"You give him a chance and he will put it in the back of the net, it's the other 89 minutes of the game, if he's on for 90, that he's got to make sure he's involved and he's affecting it, and if he's doing that then he'll score when he gets the chance."

Millington said it had been tough preparation for the game with players becoming unavailable, leaving Town with just four fit substitutes.

"It was a challenging week, we were expecting Jesse (Debrah) to be back and available and then he's struck down with tonsillitis," said the Town boss.

"We've got Tom Clarke with a swollen Achilles after it got trod on in training.

"Huge credit goes to Jamie Stott, who probably wouldn't have been in the squad had we had fit centre-halves, because he has a muscle in his foot that's strained so it's causing him a lot of pain whenever he strikes the ball.

"He's been patched up and thrown out there and given a fantastic performance.

"It's not like he's just got himself through the game, he's performed to a very high level when by rights he shouldn't have even been on the pitch.

"So we're a bit banged up and patched up, but again, it just shows the resilience of the group.

"Luke Summerfield comes away with the man-of-the-match award, which I think is correct, he's given an outstanding performance, but we can go through the squad and name any number of people.

"And I'd like to make special mention of Milli Alli and Sam Minihan, who came on and affected the game for us, and helped us see it out with their effort and endeavour.

"Two lads who are desperate for more minutes, but their attitude to contribute to the team is excellent."

Millington praised the spirit of his side, which he said helped them to see the game out.

"If we can go toe-to-toe with Boreham Wood, who I believe are a really good side and are, aside from the small group of teams at the top, are one of the best of the rest, and not even fill the bench, every fit outfield player has contributed," he said.

"We've seen the game out in a relatively comfortable manner.

"You look at their bench and they're bringing on Danny Elliott and Bruno Andrade, it's frightening really by comparison, but I thought we were worthy of the win."

On defender Debrah, Millington said: "It's possible he'll be available for Tuesday, there's an outside chance for a few lads on Tuesday.

"But it's hard to see past the lads who've contributed today because they've done such a good job.

"As always, we'll assess it on Monday and see how we best approach a free-flowing Dorking team."

On skipper Tom Clarke, Millington said: "It's not too serious. It's one of those awkward ones, very sore but it's just a case of waiting for the swelling to go down and the pain to go, but nothing long-term."

Jordan Keane, Jordan Slew and Festus Arthur all did some running on The Shay pitch before the game.

"They're all looking good," Millington said. "Tuesday is a real outside possibility for all three.

"But I'd be really hopeful they'd be available for selection for Yeovil."

On Yamen Osawe, who also missed the game, Millington said: "I think he's got a similar thing to Jesse, but we'd hope he'll have a chance for Tuesday."

Millington confirmed Jack Hunter picked up his fifth booking in the win, so will be unavailable for Tuesday's game against Dorking.

Asked why youngster Duarte Furtado wasn't named as a fifth sub, Millington said: "He's missed training this week and has a little issue with his toe, so it would have been unrealistic to expect him to play.

"But there certainly would have been no fear in including him in the squad because he's done exceptionally well in training."

The Town boss revealed he was close to signing a centre-half on loan on Friday.

"We were working very hard to get somebody in yesterday and we were very close," he said.

"But it didn't happen for reasons outside our control.

"We'll keep looking and if the right ones are available, we'll bring them in but there's an awful lot of talent due to come back into the squad so we're not going to bring people in for the sake of it.