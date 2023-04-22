"We weren't anything like the team we've been in recent weeks," says Millington after Dagenham stalemate

Chris Millington

The Shaymen needed a last-gasp penalty save by Sam Johnson to earn a point in London after a fairly unspectacular game.

"We weren't anything like the team we've been in recent weeks," Millington said.

"When you look at the first-half performance against Bromley, it was night and day to today's performance.

"There was a lack of energy, a lack of control in possession.

"We had to deal with a lot of direct play from Dagenham and we tried to do the same and failed really, they landed on more second balls and had more success in that direct play.

"Coming to Dagenham's always difficult and going away with a point is something we'd ordinarily be quite satisfied with."

Town only arrived at the ground about an hour before kick-off after being held up by delays on the way to the game.

"Thank you to the officials and Dagenham for being so accommodating," said Millington.

"It was no fault of our own but we've come with only three subs so we were adamant we wanted to warm-up thoroughly, because we can't afford to make any silly mistakes with this group of players now.

"It wasn't the ideal preparation."

Town were certainly better off the ball than on it during the match, struggling to create many clear chances.

"I don't think the lads failed to work and compete and they went toe-to-toe with a difficult team," the Halifax boss said.

"But we lacked any composure when we got the ball back, it was only in the latter stages of the second-half that we really started to show elements of what we can do.

"But there were moments where we were very loose and gave up soft possession.

"The attack that resulted in the penalty was a case of us giving up soft possession high up the pitch, the shot where Sam Ling broke through and Sam had to get out and smother was as a result of us giving up soft possession high up the pitch.

"The problems we've had to face we've largely created ourselves, which is disappointing."

When asked if he could take anything from the game looking ahead to next month's FA Trophy final, Millington said: "We changed the shape and went with an attacking midfield with one sitter and two advanced and then two up top, so it was top heavy in terms of bodies.

"It's hard to tell whether that would be more successful because there weren't enough players who were really at it today to really get a proper gauge.

"But there were some aspects of that we'd tweak if we were to go with the two up top and the two advanced midfielders, we'd probably mix up the personnel a bit."

The Town boss was booked for the second time in two games after protesting a tackle on Milli Alli towards the end of the match.

"I thought it was a really dangerous tackle on Milli Alli, not just a bit late or a bit mistimed, it could have ended in a serious injury, right under the fourth official's nose," Millington said.

"The fourth officials are supposedly there to communicate with us and they don't, they don't tell us what's going on, and it's incredibly infuriating when you're asking questions of a person, a foot away, and they ignore you.

"The referee said I was being overly officious, which I'm not even sure what that means and I didn't know it was breaking any rules."

That was before Dangeham were awarded a penalty deep into added time for handball.

"Festus (Arthur) has leaned into it, he thinks he was pushed towards the ball," said Millington.

"I didn't see it but from the angle I was at it did look like a pen so I can understand why it was given."

But Town keeper Sam Johnson saved Inih Effiong's spot-kick.

"The thing that was really pleasing for me in getting the point was the clean sheet because Sam Johnson's probably been our best player today," Millington said.

"We're desperate for Sam to succeed and push on and get the most clean sheets in the league.

"One of the objectives was to do everything we could to earn that clean sheet for Sam as well as the team so the fact he's finally made it happen is really pleasing."

Halifax only named three substitutes for the game.

"We were limited on who was available to be involved," Millington explained.

"Harvey wants to be involved but needed a bit of a breather, Milli's played a lot of minutes recently so just needed taking out of the firing line.

"Other players needed more minutes like Warby, Rob Harker and we were keen to get Max some minutes so he could get a feel for playing again."

On Max Wright making his return to action, Millington said: "I'm buzzing for Max.

"He's been a breath of fresh air back around the group, he just slots in so well.

"We're delighted to have him back around it, not just for his ability as a footballer but for his presence as a person."

Millington said Jack Senior sustained a sore hip from a collision against Bromley and is a doubt for Tuesday night's game at Woking but is expected to be available for Saturday's home game with Eastleigh.

On the absence of Kian Spence, Millington said: "Had a setback as a result of the increased load so a decision will be made this week on whether or not he's able to take part in the Trophy preparations."

Jordan Keane was also absent from the matchday squad.

"He's had a calf strain which was scanned on Thursday.

"It's only slight but Eastleigh might be a bit optimistic," Millington said.

On Tom Clarke's continued absence, Millington said: "He's been a scanned and has seen a specialist but it possibly requires a little further investigation and we're following that up at the moment."

And on Fidel O'Rourke, the Town boss said: "He won't make Eastleigh but should be back in training soon after that."

There is better news regarding defender Jesse Debrah.

"He's making good progress and is now out running," said Millington.

"He's not taken part in a full session yet. Tuesday is probably a little too early but hopefully Saturday."