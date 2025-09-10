"We will get stronger" - Town's Josh Hmami on his role at centre-back, playing under Adam Lakeland and the start to the season

If Town's season so far had gone more to plan, Josh Hmami wouldn't have found himself playing as an emergency centre-half.

Five of Halifax's six contracted centre-halves being unavailable pressed Hmami into a role he hadn't played since the 25-year-old was a teenager, although he has performed like he's been playing there every week.

"Last time I played at centre-back when I was at Barnsley when I was 16," Hmami told the Courier.

"I went in as a defensive midfielder at Accrington, but I played a couple of games at centre-half too.

Josh Hmami

"That was around 17, 18, so it's been a good few years since I played there but I've not minded it, I've enjoyed it.

"The gaffer knows I'll do a job anywhere for the team if I'm needed, I'll play any position, it doesn't bother me at all.

"Obviously we've got a few people coming back from injuries so hopefully I can go back to higher up the pitch and scoring some goals."

In what's been a mixed start to the season for Town, Hmami has arguably impressed as much as anyone in the squad.

"I'm really enjoying my football," he said.

"I'm happy with my start but I'm hungry for more.

"The gaffer knows me now, knows my ambition and that I want to keep kicking on.

"I want to play at the highest level possible, play as many games, score as many goals and contribute as much as I can for the team and see where it takes us both."

The midfielder was at Bolton for seven years, leaving aged 14 to join Rochdale and then Barnsley.

He made his professional debut for Accrington Stanley in League Two before a spell in the Welsh Premier League.

Hmami was part of the Marine team, under ex-Halifax caretaker-manager Neil Young, who played Jose Mourinho's Tottenham in the FA Cup third round during the 2020-21 season, before a three-year stint at Southport and then a season at King's Lynn under Adam Lakeland.

He linked up with the Town boss again this summer following a trial at former club Accrington Stanley.

"It is a brand new group, from coaching staff to the players, so we are still getting to know each other," Hmami said.

"The game at Braintree was a 3-0 loss but it was the first time that group of players was fielded in a competitive game.

"We're getting closer, we're working on the training pitch every day and it is a really, really good group of lads.

"Because of that, I think we'll be absolutely fine and still have a good season.

"The season hasn't been easy but this league isn't easy.

"It's going to take time to gel and get to know each other but we've had some really good signs.

"We've played some really good football, especially in the games at home.

"We had a good win at Boston away, we've played some good football and I think we're only going to get stronger because of that.

"Hopefully, with the people we've got coming back from injuries as well, we'll go on to have a really good season."

When asked how much more he feels there is to come from the Town squad, Hmami said: "Every single day we're working on things on the training ground.

"We're not just showing up to training and messing around for a couple of hours, we're putting in the work and the gaffer's got things he wants us to do.

"We're learning each others' games and about each other as people.

"It is a new group, I'll keep saying, and you're going to need time.

"All good teams need time to get and we're going to get stronger every day.

"We've got a really good group, and if we stick together and everyone sticks by us, we can be successful this season.

"There's no reason why we can't."

Hmami is one of three former King's Lynn players to have followed Lakeland to Halifax, along with Cody Johnson and Dylan Crowe.

"I think it says everything that I've signed for him again, but I get on really well with him," he said.

"He's brilliant to work for, his man-management's brilliant.

"Him, Walks (Sam Walker), Pogs (Paul Oakes), all the coaching staff, they're great.

"But the gaffer especially, he's someone that trusts me and trusts people in the team.

"If you're playing and he trusts you, then it's obviously a big compliment and you have to repay him by giving 100 per cent every week.

"The lads know that, the lads all work for him and put in a real shift for him every week and on the training ground.

"He's tactically very good but he's also a good person as well."

And Hmami says Lakeland isn't going to accept anything other than the highest standards possible.

"I don't think there's a manager out there who would accept coasting, but especially Adam," he said.

"He's not going to take coasting, and if you think that's acceptable, then you'll be out the door.

"There's definitely no messing aound, when it comes to business, he's serious.

"Everyone knows that and him and Walks will make sure the standards are always high.

"They demand a lot and with it being a young group, we have to learn that quick.

"And I think we are doing.

"I keep saying it, but I think we will get stronger."

Town have only won two of their first eight league games of the season, a win ratio that will need to improve if they're to maintain their run of play-off finishes over recent seasons.

"Our aim is finish as high as possible, and ideally, it's around the play-offs," Hmami added.

"There's no reason why we can't.

"We are a new group, and a young group, but there is no reason why we can't finish as high as possible, which is hopefully inside the play-offs, which is everyone's aim.

"Then obviously you have the cup competitions, which we want to do as well as we can in as well, so let's see where we can go."