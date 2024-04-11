Chris Millington

Halifax host Barnet at the Wham Stadium on Saturday and also face Ebbsfleet there on Tuesday night, although it has not yet been confirmed when and where their remaining home game against Oldham will take place.

When asked whether the hectic end to the campaign makes it harder for Town to ficus soleley on Saturday's clash with Barnet, the Town boss said: "No it shouldn't do. The fact is we've got four games to play before the end of the season, it's as simple as that.

"We've got a good, hungry squad of players who are all desperate to contribute.

"We're confident in the group we've got and we know that whichever players are selected, they're all good enough to win games of football at this level.

"So there shouldn't be any concerns at all really.

"It's a busy schedule but we made a decision as a group before we had these recent postponements that we will not be making any excuses and they won't be accepted around the group.

"We've got a job to do and we're fortunate in that we've still got four games to play.

"It's in our hands, some teams have only got two games or three games to play.

"So we're grateful we've got these games to play and we'll give it everything."

Halifax trained on Monday and had a match-prep session on Tuesday in anticipation of the Oldham game.

They trained again today before another match-prep session tomorrow.

"It's not been that unusual to be honest - we're used to having games postponed and we know how to react to that now," said Millington.

"So we've just reacted and got on with it."

Millington says The Shaymen are grateful to Accrington Stanley for stepping up and being willing to help.

"I know there were a few other clubs that were in the frame, but we're really grateful and pleased to be playing there, we're just looking forward to it now," he said.

"It's great to know where the games are and be confident that those scheduled games will go ahead.

"The big push now is to get as many Shaymen down there to create an atmosphere as if it's a proper home game rather than it being a secondary home game.

"That's what we're hoping for, and we get a really positive atmosphere down there and everyone who comes gets right behind the lads."

Millington says he has been to The Wham Stadium before to watch games but isn't too concerned about it being unfamiliar territory for his players.

"At this stage of the season it's just about turning up and doing the business, which is the same wherever we're playing," he said.

When asked whether he would be treating it as a home games or an away game, Millington said: "It is a home game so we've got to treat it as such but there'll be certain things that go on around the day that have a slightly different set of circumstances in terms of travelling and being around the stadium, they'll require us to adapt.

"There'll be elements that look more familiar to an away game than a home game, but it's a home fixture and we hope the fans will make it feel like that."

going to have to use everyone in the squad

"What we say is everyone in the squad's got to be ready to play a part, whether they get the opportunity or not, we don't know.

"But everybody's got to be ready to do their bit, whether that's off the bench or starting games.

"So they've all got to be fully prepared."

Town will face four games over the final eight days of the season before then potentially embarking on a play-off campaign.

On whether he was concerned that his players could be burned out before any possible play-off games, Millington said: "We don't know when the Oldham game will take place, next Thursday seems like the common sense scenario.

"But our focus is on doing everything we can to get the three points against Barnet.

"As a staff we've got an idea of how next week will look in terms of training and preparation for the various games we've got.

"But we've got a group of players who are hungry, the majority of them are fit, some of them are desperate to get minutes and we'll make sure we give everything we've got.

"But the main focus is Barnet and making sure we do everything we can to get the three points there."

Barnet are second in the National League in 80 points and have won three and drawn three of their last six matches.

"It's the stage of the season where it comes down to organisation, determination, grit and resilience," Millington said.

"Barnet are a team who have those things in abundance and I think we are.

"It'll be a real tough test but we've got to match them toe-to-toe with everything they bring and then look to have that little bit of quality like we did at Kidderminster."

Only Eastleigh's Paul McCallum and Chesterfield's Will Grigg have scored more goals in the fifth tier this season than Barnet striker Nicke Kabamba, who has netted 24 times in the league.

"Just the same way we did at their place," Millington said when asked how Town can stop the Barnet forward.

"We were very disappointed to come away with a draw there, we felt we should have won the game and that a number of decisions should have gone our way, second yellow cards and what have you.

"But the fact is we felt we were hard done to there so we want to put that right and come away with three points on Saturday."

Seventh-placed Halifax are one point above Aldershot with a game-in-hand going into Saturday's game.

Sixth-placed Gateshead have 69 points having played a game less, while Altrincham, in fifth, have 71 points but have played twice more than The Shaymen.

"The reality is that fifth place are within touching distance," said Millington, "but so is ninth and tenth, so we need to make sure we win against Barnet and then look at the next one.

"We can finish anywhere in that badnwidth of positions so we've got to do everything we can to get the points against Barnet and then look forward from there."