Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League against Wealdstone.
Stay tuned for all the action as Halifax go in search of their first goal and their first win of the season. We’ll have all the updates as they happen from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:26
Wealdstone corner
Cross from Minihan evades the head of Clarke and is cleared. Wealdstone free kick now on the right, crossing chance. Senior is booked
Slew off in place of Harker for Town, their final change
Allarakhia off for Wealdstone replaced by Napa
Flowing move by Wealdstone, the kind Town need to produce, ends with a cross from the left just about dealt with by Town
Booking for Jordan Keane
Good footwork from Spence to work space for a shot but it flies across goal well wide
It’s poor from Town, very disjointed. Careless and sloppy in possession, untidy
Back three of Keane, Clarke and Hunter now for Town
Slew concedes a free kick deep inside the Wealdstone half