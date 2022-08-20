News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out

Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League against Wealdstone.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 1:23 pm
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

Stay tuned for all the action as Halifax go in search of their first goal and their first win of the season. We’ll have all the updates as they happen from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:26

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:26

67

Wealdstone corner

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:25

65

Cross from Minihan evades the head of Clarke and is cleared. Wealdstone free kick now on the right, crossing chance. Senior is booked

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:23

65

Slew off in place of Harker for Town, their final change

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:22

64

Allarakhia off for Wealdstone replaced by Napa

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:22

63

Flowing move by Wealdstone, the kind Town need to produce, ends with a cross from the left just about dealt with by Town

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:20

61

Booking for Jordan Keane

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:19

61

Good footwork from Spence to work space for a shot but it flies across goal well wide

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:19

60

It’s poor from Town, very disjointed. Careless and sloppy in possession, untidy

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:16

57

Back three of Keane, Clarke and Hunter now for Town

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:16

57

Slew concedes a free kick deep inside the Wealdstone half

Next Page
Page 1 of 11
FC Halifax TownWealdstoneNational LeagueHalifax