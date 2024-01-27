Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Town pop a few passes around midfield before an aimless pass by Senior
At the other end, Wealdstone's Ferguson fires off target from 25 yards
Free kick falls to Barker whose shot is saved low to his right by Johnson
Wealdstone free kick a few yards inside the Town half on the right
Quality finish low across the box by Henry from the right of the area
Can't really say it's not deserved. Halifax again have been slow out of the blocks
Goal Wealdstone
Senior clears off the line, don't know if it was a cross or a shot
Wealdstone corner now
Wealdstone have started pretty well, seeing more of the ball than Town, moving it quite smoothly
Wealdstone playing the better football in the early stages
Nice pass by Stott down the left to Cappello, who gets into a crossing position but he's offside
That chance came through Mundle-Smith getting high up the left from LCB, Town need to watch that