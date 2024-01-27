Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town LIVE

News you can trust since 1853
Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Wealdstone from Grosvenor Vale.
By Tom Scargill
Published 27th Jan 2024, 13:29 GMT
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town

15:16 GMT

16

Town pop a few passes around midfield before an aimless pass by Senior

At the other end, Wealdstone's Ferguson fires off target from 25 yards

15:15 GMT

15

Free kick falls to Barker whose shot is saved low to his right by Johnson

15:14 GMT

14

Wealdstone free kick a few yards inside the Town half on the right

15:13 GMT

13

Quality finish low across the box by Henry from the right of the area

Can't really say it's not deserved. Halifax again have been slow out of the blocks

15:12 GMT

12

Goal Wealdstone

15:11 GMT

12

Senior clears off the line, don't know if it was a cross or a shot

Wealdstone corner now

15:10 GMT

10

Wealdstone have started pretty well, seeing more of the ball than Town, moving it quite smoothly

15:09 GMT

9

Wealdstone playing the better football in the early stages

15:07 GMT

7

Nice pass by Stott down the left to Cappello, who gets into a crossing position but he's offside

15:05 GMT

5

That chance came through Mundle-Smith getting high up the left from LCB, Town need to watch that

