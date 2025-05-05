Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Live

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game at Wealdstone.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

16:58 BST

FT

Play-offs - Rochdale v Southend, Oldham v Halifax

16:56 BST

FT

They’ve done it! Wealdstone have stayed up

16:53 BST

FT

Wealdstone fans showing real restraint to stay in the stands, awaiting the result at Solihull

16:52 BST

FT

Wealdstone 3-1 Halifax

Luca Thomas’ extraordinary goal aside, a bad day at the office for The Shaymen

16:51 BST

93

Wealdstone have almost done their bit - all eyes on Solihull v Dag & Red now

16:50 BST

92

Cross by Tarima goes behind for a goal kick

There’s about to be a pitch invasion here

16:49 BST

Attendance

2,843

16:49 BST

91

3 added mins

16:48 BST

90

Rochdale losing 2-0, Oldham winning 2-0 and Southend and Gateshead drawing 0-0 elsewhere

16:48 BST

90

Corner comes to nothing

16:47 BST

89

Free kick by Cooke deflects for a corner off the wall

16:44 BST

86

Wealdstone keeper booked for time wasting

16:43 BST

85

Halifax have controlled the 2nd half like Wealdstone controlled the 1st, but they haven’t had the same cutting edge in attack

16:39 BST

81

Town dominating possession but not creating many chances

16:39 BST

81

“We are staying up!” sing the home end

16:38 BST

80

As you’d expect, Wealdstone now taking an age to restart the game after stoppages

16:37 BST

79

Hutchinson off for Sohna

16:37 BST

78

Far too deep, Wealdstone goal kick

