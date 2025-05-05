Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Play-offs - Rochdale v Southend, Oldham v Halifax
They’ve done it! Wealdstone have stayed up
Wealdstone fans showing real restraint to stay in the stands, awaiting the result at Solihull
Wealdstone 3-1 Halifax
Luca Thomas’ extraordinary goal aside, a bad day at the office for The Shaymen
Wealdstone have almost done their bit - all eyes on Solihull v Dag & Red now
Cross by Tarima goes behind for a goal kick
There’s about to be a pitch invasion here
Attendance
2,843
3 added mins
Rochdale losing 2-0, Oldham winning 2-0 and Southend and Gateshead drawing 0-0 elsewhere
Corner comes to nothing
Free kick by Cooke deflects for a corner off the wall
Wealdstone keeper booked for time wasting
Halifax have controlled the 2nd half like Wealdstone controlled the 1st, but they haven’t had the same cutting edge in attack
Town dominating possession but not creating many chances
“We are staying up!” sing the home end
As you’d expect, Wealdstone now taking an age to restart the game after stoppages
Hutchinson off for Sohna
Far too deep, Wealdstone goal kick
