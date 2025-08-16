Live

Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Aug 2025, 13:28 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game at Wealdstone.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town LIVE

14:22 BST

If you're wondering why there's no Florent Hoti today

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/huge-blow-for-shaymen-as-midfielder-sidelined-for-several-months-town-boss-confirms-5266931

14:18 BST

In the opposition dugout

Former Wealdstone captain Sam Cox was appointed to the role this summer. He had a successful spell as interim manager during the final five games of the 2023/24 season, which culminated in a 3-2 victory at Oldham Athletic on the last day of the campaign to secure the club’s safety.

14:18 BST

14:16 BST

Town

Sam Johnson and Nat Ford are out warming up but the rest of the squad aren’t yet

14:15 BST

Town

Wealdstone have been out warming up for at least ten minutes. Still no sign of The Shaymen though

14:12 BST

Highlights from Wealdstone's season opener - a 2-0 home win over Truro

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ugn4Vlkv8Ko

14:10 BST

ICYMI: How each National League club from last season ranks in the Fan Engagement Index

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/how-every-club-in-the-national-league-last-season-ranked-in-latest-fan-engagement-index-5269225

14:08 BST

Mills

So after seven full debuts last week, just the one today and it’ll be interesting to see how Jevon Mills does. He comes in for Adam Adetoro, who is dropped to the bench. He was certainly given a tough time by Braintree’s John Akinde. Now it’s Mills’ chance, maybe a little earlier than he was anticipating, to earn his place

14:06 BST

Interesting insight into today's hosts

14:02 BST

14:01 BST

Shaymen

Mills makes his debut in place of Adetoro, who drops to the bench. Other change sees Tarima in for Crowe, who presumably is injured as he's not on the bench.

14:00 BST

Town team

Town team

Johnson, Tarima, Hobson, Mills, Latty-Fairweather, C Johnson, Hugill, Bray, Hmami, Cooke, Harris.

Subs: Ford, Adetoro, Sutcliffe, Jenkins, Pugh, Cappello, Kawa.

13:58 BST

13:44 BST

ICYMI: Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for today's game

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/our-predicted-fc-halifax-town-xi-for-saturdays-game-at-wealdstone-5270098

13:42 BST

Today's ref

Peter Wright took charge of Town's 1-0 win at Fylde in April, and before that, Halifax's 4-1 home defeat to Macclesfield on New Year's Day, 2018.

13:40 BST

Thoughts

Well, things can only get better I guess. After last week’s false start at Braintree, a win here at Wealdstone this afternoon would be very welcome to get the season up and running. What surely can’t happen again is Town having such a slow start to the game, falling behind within three minutes. Wealdstone feel like a club on the up at the minute, so this will be no easy task for Adam Lakeland’s side.

13:37 BST

Latest score

Rochdale 1-1 Altrincham at half-time in the lunchtime kick off

13:34 BST

Today's National League fixtures

Rochdale v Altrincham

Forest Green v Yeovil

Southend v Tamworth

Aldershot v Boston Utd

Carlisle v Boreham W

Eastleigh v Gateshead

Hartlepool v Braintree

Sutton Utd v Solihull M

Wealdstone v Halifax

Scunthorpe v Woking

Truro City v York

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownWealdstoneNational League
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice