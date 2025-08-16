Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town LIVE
If you're wondering why there's no Florent Hoti today
In the opposition dugout
Former Wealdstone captain Sam Cox was appointed to the role this summer. He had a successful spell as interim manager during the final five games of the 2023/24 season, which culminated in a 3-2 victory at Oldham Athletic on the last day of the campaign to secure the club’s safety.
Town
Sam Johnson and Nat Ford are out warming up but the rest of the squad aren’t yet
Town
Wealdstone have been out warming up for at least ten minutes. Still no sign of The Shaymen though
Highlights from Wealdstone's season opener - a 2-0 home win over Truro
ICYMI: How each National League club from last season ranks in the Fan Engagement Index
Mills
So after seven full debuts last week, just the one today and it’ll be interesting to see how Jevon Mills does. He comes in for Adam Adetoro, who is dropped to the bench. He was certainly given a tough time by Braintree’s John Akinde. Now it’s Mills’ chance, maybe a little earlier than he was anticipating, to earn his place
Interesting insight into today's hosts
Shaymen
Mills makes his debut in place of Adetoro, who drops to the bench. Other change sees Tarima in for Crowe, who presumably is injured as he's not on the bench.
Town team
Town team
Johnson, Tarima, Hobson, Mills, Latty-Fairweather, C Johnson, Hugill, Bray, Hmami, Cooke, Harris.
Subs: Ford, Adetoro, Sutcliffe, Jenkins, Pugh, Cappello, Kawa.
ICYMI: Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for today's game
Today's ref
Peter Wright took charge of Town's 1-0 win at Fylde in April, and before that, Halifax's 4-1 home defeat to Macclesfield on New Year's Day, 2018.
Thoughts
Well, things can only get better I guess. After last week’s false start at Braintree, a win here at Wealdstone this afternoon would be very welcome to get the season up and running. What surely can’t happen again is Town having such a slow start to the game, falling behind within three minutes. Wealdstone feel like a club on the up at the minute, so this will be no easy task for Adam Lakeland’s side.
Latest score
Rochdale 1-1 Altrincham at half-time in the lunchtime kick off
Today's National League fixtures
Rochdale v Altrincham
Forest Green v Yeovil
Southend v Tamworth
Aldershot v Boston Utd
Carlisle v Boreham W
Eastleigh v Gateshead
Hartlepool v Braintree
Sutton Utd v Solihull M
Wealdstone v Halifax
Scunthorpe v Woking
Truro City v York