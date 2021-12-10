Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town preview

Venue: Grosvenor Vale

Date: Saturday, December 11

Kick-off: 3pm

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: A general view of the pitch prior to the FA Cup First Round match between Wealdstone and Colchester United at Freebets.co.uk Stadium on November 7, 2015 in London, England.

Referee: Elliott Swallow took charge of Halifax’s 3-2 win at Woking in August, awarding the hosts a first-half penalty. Has shown 21 yellow cards in five National League games this season.

Odds: Wealdstone win 13/5, draw 5/2, Halifax win 10/11

Season so far

Wealdstone: P19, W5, D6, L8, F20, A30

Halifax: P21, W12, D4, L5, F36, A22

Last five games

Wealdstone: Barnet (h) W 1-0, Wrexham (a) D 0-0, Dover (a) W 3-2, Stockport (h) L 4-1, Bromley (a) L 3-2

Halifax: Maidenhead (FAC h) W 7-4, Dover (a) W 3-1, Wrexham (h) L 2-1, Torquay (a) W 3-2, Kidderminster (FAC a) L 2-0

Scorers

Wealdstone: Josh Umerah (8), Ira Jackson (2), Jayden Sweeney (2), Connor McAvoy, Dennon Lewis, Rhys Browne, Matt Buse, Jack Cook, Charlie Cooper, Medy Elito, Jay Bird

Halifax: Billy Waters (13), Jordan Slew (8), Matty Warburton (3), Tom Bradbury (2), Kieran Green (2), Kian Spence (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Niall Maher, Jack Vale, Tyrell Warren, Elliot Newby

Manager: Stuart Maynard was appointed in March after a spell as caretaker boss. Played for the club in the late 1990s and returned in May 2019, working with Dean Brennan to secure the National League South title in their first season at the club.

Last season: 19th in the National League.

One to watch: Striker Josh Umerah was tipped for a bright future as a youngster at Charlton. Wealdstone is his seventh different club but the 24-year-old is enjoying a good season, netting eight times so far, including two in his last three.

Match facts: Wealdstone have only scored more than once at home in one match this season.

Wealdstone have conceded ten goals in their last three games, which has followed a run of three consecutive clean sheets.

Halifax have conceded 11 goals in their last five matches, having kept five clean sheets in their six matches before that.

The Shaymen, who come into the game on the back of a defeat, have won the next match every time they have lost this season.

Last time they met: Second half goals from Jake Hyde and Kack Earing saw Town come from behind to win at Wealdstone in March after Dennon Lewis’ opener.

Follow all the action from the game on Sunday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Torquay v Stockport

Woking v Boreham W

Notts Co v Southend

Yeovil v Barnet

Altrincham v Bromley

Grimsby v Chesterfield

Maidenhead v Solihull M

Eastleigh v Aldershot

King’s Lynn v Dover

Wealdstone v Halifax